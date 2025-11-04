Stories from Sometimes a Great Podcast - Nov. 3, 2025: Season 1, Episode 20

The Aging and Disability Resource Connection can help you find local meal programs. Most programs are free or low-priced, including:

Oct. 27, 2025



Date: November 5, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM

We communicate through digital channels every day — often more than in person. Join this engaging webinar to learn practical strategies for crafting clear, respectful, and professional messages through email and social media. Strengthen your communication skills and enhance workplace efficiency and collaboration.

Canopy offers this training, our Employee Assistance Program (EAP), in partnership with ODHS and OHA.

Oct. 22, 2025

November SNAP food benefits may be delayed

As a follow-up to the communication shared Monday, please make sure you and your team members are aware of the potential disruption to SNAP benefits in November.

Governor Tina Kotek announced that SNAP recipients may not receive their November food benefits on time if the federal government shutdown continues into November. The Trump Administration has directed states to delay the distribution of November food benefits until further notice. This delay could impact approximately 757,000 Oregonians, including children, older adults and working families.

ODHS will not mail notices to people who get SNAP if November benefits are delayed. Please recommend they watch ODHS communications channels for updates and sign-up for ONE Online accounts or Oregon ONE Mobile to get messages about the status of November SNAP benefits.

We expect many individuals who rely on these benefits will be feeling anxious, confused, or frustrated. Please approach these conversations with empathy, patience and information to help ease concerns and provide support during this uncertain time.

Thank you for helping ensure compassionate communication with the public.

Oct. 8, 2025

On August 16, 2025, the Charles Jordan Community Center in North Portland was buzzing with excitement, smiles, and hope as the Black Employee Support Team (B.E.S.T.) joined forces with the D2 Community Partnership Community Team to host our first-ever Back to School event — a day dedicated to uplifting Black/African American children and families involved in our Self-Sufficiency and Child Welfare programs.

This wasn’t just any event. It was a celebration of community, culture, and care — where 103 youth walked away fully equipped for a fresh school year, outfitted with backpacks stuffed with school supplies, cozy coats and jackets, nourishing food boxes, and so much more.

But the magic didn’t stop there. Kingdom Kuts and a team of dedicated volunteers also provided cuts, ensuring every child left looking and feeling their absolute best.

Thanks to the generosity and skills of our incredible barbers and hairstylists, including the legendary Santaj Jacque’ owner of “All Things Beauty” is a Master Hairstylist with over 25 years of experience, 46 children received fresh, stylish haircuts and natural texture-loving styles that made them shine with confidence. Santaj, who has been passionately working with African American youth in Child Welfare, led this effort with heart — bringing supplies, knowledge and love to each child’s unique hair journey.

From backpacks to bike helmets, hairstyles to hearty meals, our Back-to-School event was a massive success — powered by an amazing lineup of vendors and community partners whose generosity made the day truly unforgettable:

Chick-Fil-A, Baker and Spice, Willamette Dental Group, Practice Facility, Thirsty Lion, Columbia Sportswear, Pizza Caboose, Whole Foods, Portland Parks and Recreation, Black Parent Initiative, Sunshine Division, Portland Police Bureau, ODHS, Penske, Guild Mortgage, Adidas, Starbucks, Fred Meyer, Great Life Mentoring, Vestas and Harmony Academy.

Special shoutout to Vestas for supplying 20 brand new bikes and 25 helmets — which we raffled off to our youth at no cost, sparking joy and promoting healthy, active lifestyles.

This milestone event was a beautiful reminder of what happens when community spirit, compassion, and collaboration come together.

We are beyond excited to make this event an annual tradition that keeps growing. Here’s to many more years of supporting, uplifting and celebrating our youth as they embark on their educational journeys. Because when our community thrives, we all win!

Stay tuned for pictures and videos capturing the energy, smiles, and moments that made this day so special.

About Charles Jordan

Charles Jordan made history in 1974 when he became Portland’s first Black City Commissioner. At a time when representation and equity in public service were still distant goals, he broke barriers with courage and grace.

During his tenure, and later as Portland’s Director of Parks and Recreation, Charles championed initiatives that would leave a lasting mark on the city. Under his leadership, Portland added more than 44 new parks and natural areas, expanding green spaces across neighborhoods and ensuring that access to recreation was not a privilege for a few but a right for all.

Beyond his public achievements, Charles Jordan’s legacy is deeply personal. To his son, Dion Jordan, now serving as Director of the ODHS Office of Equity and Multicultural Services—he was a mentor, a role model and a father who taught by example. Dion often shares that his father’s lessons on perseverance, integrity and the power of inclusion continue to guide his own leadership.

Charles Jordan’s story is a reminder that progress is built by those willing to lead with both courage and compassion, and his influence continues to inspire generations who believe in building stronger, more just communities.

October 13, 2025

On September 18, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) held its 22nd Metro Leadership Class graduation. It is the largest and most longstanding leadership program not just at ODHS, but anywhere in the Oregon.

In front of about 300 audience members, 47 students proudly presented their year-long projects during graduation ceremonies at the ODHS office on NE Glisan Street in Portland.

“This program is designed to identify emerging leaders and give them the opportunity to learn new skills and develop professional relationships. In turn, these participants will enhance the role they already play in our organization as well as prepare them for future opportunities,” Jeff Gilbert said. He has been the lead instructor in the program for a decade. His regular work assignment is for the ODHS Office of Resilience and Emergency Management (OREM) as a Regional Emergency Coordinator overseeing the 18 Western counties of Oregon.

The other contributing instructors this year include Kirsten Brown, Outpatient Services and Strategic Initiatives Manager for Oregon Health Authority and Darlene Thao, OREM Social Services Emergency Liaison for the Portland Metro area.

Metro Leadership Class comprises staff from all classification levels across six ODHS Districts: 1, 2, 9, 15, 16, and the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline (ORCAH), as well as a few staff from Multnomah County programs. The cohort meets monthly for in-person sessions at the OREM offices in Portland. Classes include such topics as: Building Effective Teams, Change Management, Facilitating Meetings, Navigating Cultural Competency, Data Analytics, Public Speaking, and Giving/Receiving Feedback.

A special aspect of this class is that students are expected to select and meet with a mentor every month to discuss leadership topics and career development. Additionally, they are required to contribute 25 hours of service learning and leadership outside of their normal work schedules. And throughout the year they propose, research, and work on their individual projects.

“The projects are important. Some get implemented statewide. Some take more time to come to fruition than the 12 months they have for class. The primary reason for the projects is to learn skills in creating change in an organization like ODHS,” Gilbert said.

Projects really have a tremendous range of topics and impacts on Oregonians. Some of the projects this year included: creating language-tablet kiosks in Self-Sufficiency office lobbies; using AI tools to support case workers completing reports; enhancement efforts to locate and connect children in foster care with parents or relatives; improving employee wellbeing and improving workplace culture; and starting free pet closets with food, leashes, collars and toys for people on food benefits.

Here's what several graduates said about the Metro Leadership Class:

“Through listening to the program’s teachers and fellow students, I developed new skills and gained fresh perspectives on how to approach challenges differently. MLC also encouraged me to reflect on what I want for my future.” -- Michelle Romanowski, Office Specialist and Relative Search Coordinator, District 16, Child Welfare.

“Taking this class got me thinking about how to be a leader right off the bat. We learned about giving feedback, importance of an equity lens, and the ‘lead from any chair’ ethos. You get exposed to thinking of yourself as a leader and getting the tools to do that. Learning about other programs and their concerns helps you know you could go anywhere in ODHS. I am really surprised how much I grew from it. It was transformative for me.” – Jeffer Daykin, Self-Sufficiency Program Family Coach in the refugee unit.

“The program gave us a networking opportunity across ODHS. With the guest speakers we got to interact with amazing people. The once-a-month pacing gave us time to digest some of the information. Then we could go back to our branch and practice what we learned.” -- Evan Sanchez, Case Manager, District 16, Aging and People with Disabilities.

One of those amazing speakers was ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. He spoke to the group on his last day before his retirement. He presented a PowerPoint, called “Bringing it All Together.” One of the slides showed a quote from Richard Bach that said, “You are never given a dream without the power to make it true.”

If you are interested in learning more about this historic program, please reach out to Jeff Gilbert: jeff.gilbert@odhs.oregon.gov.

Additionally, the Oregon Department of Human Services offers other leadership programs. These include the Aspiring Leadership Program, which is currently in session and Leadership Academy, which is not scheduled to return until September 2026.

Oct. 15, 2025

A transformative initiative is underway across Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) offices: nearly 700 LGBTQIA2S+ affirming children’s books have been distributed statewide, creating welcoming spaces for youth and families while reshaping the narrative around state care.

What began as a $5,000 grant quickly doubled when the Office of Equity and Multicultural Services (OEMS) saw the heart behind the project. Led by Jeannie Jonas, Statewide PRIDE ERG Co-Chair, and supported by the PRIDE Employee Resource Group (ERG), the effort has become a beacon of inclusion for ODHS lobbies.

Thoughtful Book Selection The team curated a diverse collection of titles by consulting with Kendra Morris at the Oregon Post Adoption Resource Center (ORPARC), a nonprofit agency which is committed to enhancing the health and safety of children, families, and communities. ORPARC sent a box of their most impactful titles, and additional selections were reviewed at Vancouver’s Pride event and through teacher association resources. The PRIDE ERG chat also contributed recommendations. The goal: a balanced mix for all ages—children, teens, and parents of LGBTQIA2S+ youth. Highlights include:

And Tango Makes Three (frequently found on banned book lists)

(frequently found on banned book lists) The Queer Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens

Rainbow Parenting

A gender identity guide for teens

