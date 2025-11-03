Governor Abbott Announces $10,000 Reward In Shooting Of Jacksonville Police Officer

TEXAS, November 3 - November 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Bobby Michael Dennis, who is wanted for his involvement in the shooting of a Jacksonville police officer and K-9 who were wounded. Yesterday, warrants were issued by the Jacksonville Police Department for Dennis’ arrest for Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and Interference with a Police Service Animal. The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Dennis to their 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

"Attacks on our men and women in uniform must stop," said Governor Abbott. "Our law enforcement officers who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve and protect must know they will always have the full support of the State of Texas. Anyone with information relating to this heinous crime is strongly urged to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online. Texas is a law-and-order state, and the dangerous criminal who attacked a Jacksonville Police Officer and their K-9 will experience the full weight of justice brought against him."

The suspect, Bobby Michael Dennis, 64, is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information using one of the following methods:

All tips are guaranteed anonymous by law regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. Texans should never try to apprehend a fugitive.