Caribbean Media Exchange and USVI Government Partner to Support Jamaica’s Recovery Efforts

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) has joined forces with the Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands to raise funds in support of the people of Jamaica as the nation continues to recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa, a Category Five storm.The initiative is being coordinated through Teri Helenese, the U.S. Virgin Islands Director, State-Federal Relations and Washington Representative for the Government of the Virgin Islands in Washington, D.C.Bevan Springer, President of CMEx, said the collaboration underscores the Caribbean’s enduring spirit of unity and resilience. “In times of crisis, our region must unite as One Caribbean. CMEx is proud to work alongside the Government of the Virgin Islands, the people of the VI, and partners across the Caribbean diaspora to help Jamaica rebuild lives, restore hope and strengthen communities.”Springer noted that CMEx has a longstanding commitment to regional solidarity, having previously partnered on relief efforts for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the volcanic disruption in 2021.Through his communications firm, Marketplace Excellence Corporation, Springer and his team also worked closely with the USVI government on recovery efforts following the back-to-back Category Five storms Irma and Maria in 2017.Helenese said the response has been heartening, reflecting the Virgin Islands’ deep sense of solidarity with Jamaica. “This partnership reflects who we are as Caribbean people — compassionate, collaborative and committed to one another’s well-being,” She added, “In the U.S. Virgin Islands, we know all too well the power and aftermath of storms like this, the uncertainty, the fear, but also the incredible resilience that rises from within our people. We are one Caribbean family, connected by history, culture and unbreakable spirit. Together, we will get through this.”CMEx is also leveraging its relationships with private and nonprofit allies with strong connections to the Caribbean.“We welcome the support of CMEx, the Virgin Islands and our Caribbean family as we provide hope in these unprecedented times. From Food For The Poor and the American Friends of Jamaica to World Central Kitchen, it’s very much a coordinated and fast evolving tactical effort with incredible partners to provide help where it’s needed most,” said Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of Sandals Foundation.Clarke explained the Foundation is currently focused on responding to first-response needs, including humanitarian and medical. “Once immediate needs are addressed, we’ll move into the rebuilding phase and zone in on strengthening the infrastructure of our health care and education sectors as well as the services they provide,” she added.The U.S. Virgin Islands Hotel and Tourism Association, led by its president, Lisa Hamilton, has also joined this vital effort to support the people of Jamaica.Contributions can be made at cmexmedia.org/jamaica . One hundred percent of the funds raised will be remitted directly to efforts on the ground in Jamaica.

