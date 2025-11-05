Anne Roche Celebrates 10 Years of Coaching with New Book Slated for 2026 Release

Anne Roche, Transformational Life and Leadership Coach, and Founder & CEO of Anne Roche Coaching. Photo Credit: Prismic Photography

Transformational Life & Leadership Coach Guides Clients to Embrace Change Without Blowing Up What They’ve Built

Real change comes from alignment, clarity, and choice. My goal with this book is to show people that a meaningful life doesn’t have to mean starting over; it starts from within.” — Anne Roche

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformational life and leadership coach Anne Roche, founder and CEO of Anne Roche Coaching, is celebrating ten years in business by expanding her impact from the coaching room to the page. Her upcoming book, “Transform Your Life without Blowing it Up” (working title), set to debut in 2026, is inspired by her proven Touchstone Coaching Process™—a framework designed to help people transform their lives without dismantling the foundations they’ve worked so hard to build.

A former public defender turned global coach, Roche has guided hundreds of professionals from burnout and autopilot to clarity, connection, and confidence. Her message is simple but revolutionary: transformation doesn’t require chaos.

Roche says, “You don’t have to destroy what you’ve built to find fulfillment. Real change comes from alignment, clarity, and choice. My goal with this book is to show people that a meaningful life doesn’t have to mean starting over; it starts from within.”

The Touchstone Coaching Process™ helps clients identify one guiding feeling—their personal “touchstone”—and use it as a compass for decisions, relationships, and leadership. The result is a life that feels congruent, not chaotic; expansive, not explosive.

Roche’s approach blends emotional intelligence, leadership development, and evidence-based coaching techniques. She holds multiple certifications, including Professional Certified Coach, Core Energy Diversity Coach, Genos Emotional Intelligence Practitioner, and Energy Leadership Index Master Practitioner, and is a proud member of the International Coaching Federation (ICF).

Before founding her coaching practice, Roche served as an appellate attorney for the Massachusetts Committee for Public Counsel Services, where she argued cases before the Massachusetts Court of Appeals. Her legal background honed the deep listening, questioning, and advocacy skills that now define her coaching and speaking work.

Roche’s upcoming book will offer a practical roadmap for readers seeking transformation rooted in self-trust and sustainable change. She hopes to use its release to reach wider audiences, secure additional speaking engagements, and continue her mission of helping people create meaningful change without losing what matters to them in the process.

In addition to her private coaching practice, Roche hosts the podcast “How I Live Through This” and frequently speaks on leadership, resilience, and intentional living. She remains committed to service through organizations such as Glide Memorial Foundation in San Francisco and Pine Street Inn in Boston.

Roche reminds clients and readers, “You’re closer than you think. You already have what you need to live the life you want. My work—and this book—are about helping you see it.”

Learn more about Roche at www.annerochecoaching.com.

About Anne Roche

Anne Roche is the CEO and founder of Anne Roche Coaching and a transformational life and leadership coach who helps high-achieving professionals move from burnout and autopilot to purposeful, connected living. A former public defender with a lifelong commitment to justice and personal growth, she brings nearly a decade of global coaching experience to her work. Through her Touchstone Coaching Process™, Anne helps clients create change with clarity and intention without blowing up what they’ve built. In addition to her private coaching practice, Roche hosts the podcast “How I Live Through This” and frequently speaks on leadership, resilience, and intentional living. She remains committed to service through organizations such as Glide Memorial Foundation in San Francisco and Pine Street Inn in Boston.

Learn more at www.annerochecoaching.com or follow @annerochecoaching on LinkedIn and Instagram.

