Talkadot and MPI Arizona Sunbelt Chapter Partner to Improve the Speaker Booking Process and Measure Outcomes at Events.

Collaboration helps meeting professionals evaluate speaker effectiveness with structured audience feedback, supporting better-fit programming across any budget.

Meeting professionals are being asked to deliver more value per session, and that starts with making better speaker decisions.” — Sukki Jahnke, CMP, IOM, Chapter President of MPI Arizona Sunbelt Chapter

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meeting professionals are expected to deliver programs that are worth leaving the office for. For chapters and event teams, that means selecting speakers who can educate, engage, and create outcomes that members can apply. Yet speaker sourcing often relies on personal networks, inconsistent referrals, or directories that provide limited proof of how a speaker performs with similar audiences. When a session misses the mark, it affects more than a single agenda slot; it can reduce attendance, weaken member confidence, and make it harder to sustain event momentum. Talkadot , a platform that helps speakers and event organizers turn live events into measurable outcomes by capturing structured audience feedback, testimonials, and booking signals immediately after a talk, announced a partnership with the MPI Arizona Sunbelt Chapter . The collaboration is intended to help meeting professionals evaluate speaker effectiveness more consistently and make more informed choices about programming, fit, and budget.Through this partnership, MPI Arizona Sunbelt Chapter will offer its community access to Talkadot for sourcing speakers using data from past event outcomes. The goal is to strengthen professional standards in speaker selection and post-event reporting, while giving meeting professionals a practical way to compare speakers based on performance data, not just marketing hype.What Talkadot EnablesTalkadot helps meeting professionals improve event quality by making outcomes visible and comparable across sessions. With Talkadot, event teams and speakers can:- Collect post-event audience feedback that is structured and shareable, enabling consistent evaluation across speakers and events- Capture verifiable testimonials and outcomes that support future speaker selection and stakeholder reporting- Support repeatable speaker sourcing across any budget, using comparable performance data to inform fit and price- Produce professional reporting that supports repeat bookings, sponsorship value narratives, and program improvementWhat Makes This Approach DifferentA common challenge for meeting professionals is finding speakers who are a strong fit for the audience, and doing so within real budget constraints. Many sourcing options prioritize marketing materials, availability, or generic categories rather than evidence of performance. Talkadot is built around structured data from past event feedback, so matching can be informed by how speakers performed with real audiences. That helps reduce the gap between “sounds good on paper” and “delivers in the room,” while supporting programs of any size and budget.“Meeting professionals are being asked to deliver more value per session, and that starts with making better speaker decisions,” said Sukki Jahnke, CMP, IOM, Chapter President of MPI Arizona Sunbelt Chapter. “We are excited to partner with Talkadot because they provide a consistent way to capture audience feedback and outcomes that support stronger programming decisions and help raise the standard of professionalism across our community.”“Speaker selection is one of the highest-leverage decisions an event team makes, but too often it is made without comparable outcome data,” said Arel Moodie, Co-Founder of Talkadot. “We built Talkadot so meeting professionals can evaluate speakers based on structured audience feedback from past events, not just referrals and polished bios. That supports better-fit programming, clearer reporting after the event, and sourcing that works for any budget.”Across the meetings and events industry, expectations for measurable ROI are rising. Attendance decisions are more sensitive to perceived value, and stakeholders increasingly want credible evidence that sessions delivered outcomes. This has increased scrutiny on speaker selection, not only who is available, but who reliably delivers for a specific audience. Standardized feedback collection and outcome reporting help meeting professionals improve programming over time, and help speakers demonstrate credible impact in a format planners can use.About TalkadotTalkadot helps speakers and event organizers turn live events into measurable outcomes by capturing structured audience feedback, testimonials, and booking signals immediately after a talk. The platform supports consistent evaluation of speaker effectiveness, data-informed matching, and professional reporting that helps planners and speakers make better decisions over time.About MPI Arizona Sunbelt ChapterMeeting Professionals International (MPI) is a global community for meeting and event professionals. The MPI Arizona Sunbelt Chapter supports local meeting professionals through education, networking, and resources that strengthen event outcomes and professional standards.

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