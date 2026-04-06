Talkadot and ESSAE Partner to Improve Event Feedback, Bookings, and Measurable Outcomes for Professional Speakers

Partnership helps associations keep members educated and engaged by using structured audience feedback data to identify the right speakers at the right price.

When teams can review consistent audience feedback and outcomes, it supports better decisions, stronger programming, and a more tailored, streamlined approach to speaker search for everyone involved.” — Carrie Laney, Executive Director of ESSAE

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associations are expected to deliver high-quality education that keeps members current, confident, and willing to show up. Conferences and meetings remain one of the most visible ways associations fulfill that promise. Yet many teams still source speakers through a limited network, inconsistent referrals, or generic directories, with little objective information about how a speaker performed with similar audiences. When a session misses the mark, the cost is more than a disappointing hour, it can affect member trust, renewal value, sponsor confidence, and future attendance. Talkadot , a platform that helps speakers and event organizers turn live events into measurable outcomes by capturing structured audience feedback, testimonials, and booking signals immediately after a talk, announced a partnership with the Empire State Society of Association Executives ( ESSAE ). The partnership is designed to help associations evaluate speaker effectiveness more consistently and select speakers who are a strong fit for their members and budget.Through this collaboration, ESSAE will offer its community access to Talkadot as an option for sourcing and evaluating speakers using data from past event feedback. The goal is practical, to make it easier for association teams to find speakers who can deliver credible education outcomes, and to support a more consistent standard for post-event reporting.What Talkadot EnablesTalkadot helps associations and speakers improve education quality by making outcomes visible and comparable. With Talkadot, event teams and speakers can:- Collect post-event audience feedback that is structured and shareable, enabling consistent evaluation across sessions and events- Capture verifiable testimonials and outcomes that support speaker selection, internal reporting, and future program planning- Support repeatable speaker sourcing across any budget, using comparable performance data rather than guesswork- Create professional reporting that supports repeat bookings, member value narratives, and stakeholder accountabilityWhat Makes This Approach DifferentAssociations have a persistent problem, they need strong speakers who match their member context, but they do not always have a reliable way to find them. Many sourcing tools prioritize profiles, marketing materials, or availability rather than results. Talkadot is built around structured data from past event feedback so that matching can be based on how speakers performed with real audiences. That helps associations narrow the gap between “sounds good on paper” and “delivers in the room,” while still working within budget constraints.“One of ESSAE’s roles is helping our members identify tools and solutions that make it easier to deliver quality programs and services,” said Carrie Laney, Executive Director of the Empire State Society of Association Executives (ESSAE). “Speaker selection has traditionally required a significant investment of time, energy, and often a bit of luck—especially when associations are trying to find presenters who are credible, within budget, experienced in the subject matter, and still new to their audience. When teams can review consistent audience feedback and outcomes, it supports better decisions, stronger programming, and a more tailored, streamlined approach to speaker search for everyone involved.”“One of ESSAE’s roles is helping our members identify tools and solutions that make it easier to deliver quality programs and services,” said Carrie Laney, Executive Director of the Empire State Society of Association Executives (ESSAE). “Speaker selection has traditionally required a significant investment of time, energy, and often a bit of luck—especially when associations are trying to find presenters who are credible, within budget, experienced in the subject matter, and still new to their audience. When teams can review consistent audience feedback and outcomes, it supports better decisions, stronger programming, and a more tailored, streamlined approach to speaker search for everyone involved.”“Education is the product for many associations, and speakers are a major part of how that product is delivered,” said Arel Moodie, Co-Founder of Talkadot. “If you cannot see outcomes from past events, it is hard to choose speakers with confidence, especially when budgets vary. We built Talkadot so associations can make decisions using structured feedback data, not just referrals and polished bios. That helps match the right speaker to the right audience at the right price, and it makes the value of a session easier to demonstrate after the event.”Across professional associations, member expectations for practical learning are rising, and attendance decisions are more sensitive to perceived value. At the same time, many organizations are being asked to justify event investments with clearer ROI, including education outcomes and member engagement indicators. This has increased scrutiny on speaker selection, not only who is available, but who reliably delivers for a specific audience. Standardized feedback collection and outcome reporting help association teams improve programming over time and help speakers demonstrate credible impact in a format planners can use.About TalkadotTalkadot helps speakers and event organizers turn live events into measurable outcomes by capturing structured audience feedback, testimonials, and booking signals immediately after a talk. The platform supports consistent evaluation of speaker effectiveness, data-informed matching, and professional reporting that helps planners and speakers make better decisions over time. Event planners can use Talkadot to search and find speakers on virtually any topic and any budget.About ESSAEThe Empire State Society of Association Executives (ESSAE) serves association professionals across New York State through education, peer community, and resources that support stronger organizations and better events.

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