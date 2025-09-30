Lordhair Launches New Hair System Maintenance Collection Kit with Exclusive Presale

Lordhair, a leading innovator in the hair replacement industry, has launched its new Maintenance Care Collection.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lordhair , a trusted name in premium hair solutions, has launched its highly anticipated Hair System Maintenance Collection . With three specialized products, the collection targets to solve the most common challenges for hair system users. To celebrate the launch, Lordhair is offering an exclusive presale event with unprecedented savings.From September 26 to October 14, customers who order any hair system can get the complete Hair System Maintenance Collection for only $49.90. This presale price is a significant discount from its normal price of $114.90, offering a perfect chance for both new and existing customers to invest in long-term hair system maintenance.Designed by wearers for wearers, the Hair System Maintenance Collection addresses the 3 biggest frustrations every wearer experiences: tangling, drying and shedding. The collection kit transforms hair system maintenance with a 3-step care system. Deep cleanse with Reset, restore with intensive Renewal treatment, and protect daily with Refresh spray.Reset - Scalp Cleanser & Base Prep: A very gentle yet efficient cleaner removes adhesive residue, oil and buildup. With soothing ingredients like tree oil, centella, and aloe added, it leaves the scalp clean and fresh, ready for a secure attachment.Renewal - Anti-Shedding Treatment Mask: A rich treatment locks in moisture to prevent hair dryness, shedding, and tangling. Its nourishing formula with argan oil, tea tree oil, aloe vera, and biota orientalis leaf extract strengthens the hair against breakage.Refresh - Daily Moisture Leave-In: A daily spray instantly gives the hair moisture and shine. It can quickly smooth and revive the hair, making daily care quick and easy.The "by wearers, for wearers" idea is at the heart of these products. Nathan, Chief Growth Officer of Lordhair and a hair system wearer himself, highlighted this focus on the customer."Living with a hair system, I can personally feel the frustration of daily maintenance. Tangling, drying, and shedding are a constant battle," said Nathan. "We don't just want to create a set of products; we want to offer a solution to the issues that we deal with every day. This collection is designed not only to extend the life of the hair system, but to offer greater comfort and confidence to the wearer.”The maintenance collection demonstrates Lordhair's promise: Provide users with complete, start-to-finish care for their hair system journey.In addition to the maintenance collection presale, Lordhair has planned other sale events for customers to get ready for the holiday season. This October, the company will have a Black Friday Early Bird Sale with special offers on some of its best-selling hair systems. More information is coming soon. Customers can stay tuned to Lordhair's official website and social media for timely notice.About LordhairFounded in 2006, Lordhair is a premier global manufacturer and online retailer of custom hair systems. With a focus on innovation and exceptional service, Lordhair helps customers worldwide regain confidence through high-quality hair solutions.

