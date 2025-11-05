ASAP: AI in SMB Tech Industry Veteran Bill Furlong Writes Book for Small Businesses on AI — Using AI

New Book is a Zen Operating Manual for How Small Business Owners Can Win — and Stay Sane — in the AI Era

“AI doesn’t replace the human. It replaces the busywork between humans.” This line captures the soul of the book. AI isn’t here to erase people—it’s here to remove the friction, the redundancy,” — Bill Furlong

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech and SMB Industry Veteran Bill Furlong Co-Writes New Book with AI on How Small Businesses Can Win in the AI Era“ASAP: AI in SMB” offers a pragmatic guide for entrepreneurs—and is itself an example of AI in action.As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes how work gets done, author and technology entrepreneur Bill Furlong decided not only to write about AI—but to use it. His new book, ASAP: AI in SMB A Zen Operating Manual for How Small Business Owners Can Win—and Stay Sane—in the AI Era, was co-written in partnership with his AI assistant, Quill, to serve as both a resource for small business owners and a live experiment in the power of applied AI.Furlong, Co-Founder and CEO of SquareStack, an AI-enabled dashboard manager for small businesses, calls the book a “Zen operating manual for staying sane and competitive in the AI era.” It blends practical guidance, industry case studies, and an inside look at what happens when a small business leader collaborates directly with AI to create a product.“I wanted to be transparent about how this book was made,” said Furlong. “It wasn’t just about writing faster. It was about showing—honestly—how a business owner can partner with AI to think, plan, and create in real time. In other words, I practiced what I preach.” Furlong, a longtime advocate for small business technology adoption, is the founder and CEO of SquareStack, an AI-enabled platform designed to help business owners manage their tech stacks more efficiently. Previously, he co-founded B2BWorks, served as Vice President of Business Development at Bizo, and authored Appify Your Business.“AI is no longer optional for small businesses—it’s foundational,” said Furlong. “I wanted to write something that demystifies the technology and helps owners see where it can actually take them.”The book addresses how AI can help entrepreneurs cut costs, improve productivity, and make better decisions—without losing their humanity or sense of purpose. Each chapter focuses on real-world applications across industries such as construction, healthcare, education, and marketing, along with checklists to evaluate vendors and avoid “AI-hyped” consultants.Highlights include:Step-by-step use cases for automation, customer service, and researchGuidance on building a personalized AI assistant (“Tesaki”) aligned with your company voiceEthical frameworks for data privacy, hiring, and team impactIndustry by Industry AI best practices and new emerging software toolsDozens of practical prompts and workflow templates for small business teamsGuidelines to recognize the hype and the hucksterism flooding the market“AI isn’t just a topic anymore—it’s a tool that belongs in every owner’s hands,” Furlong added. “I wanted to prove that even creative, strategic work like writing a book can be a partnership between human and machine.”ASAP: AI in SMB A Zen Operating Manual for How Small Business Owners Can Win—and Stay Sane—in the AI Erais available on Amazon and soon on other online booksellers. Find the book here: https://tinyurl.com/83sd8p7u About the AuthorBill Furlong is a Chicago-based entrepreneur, author, and founder of SquareStack, an AI-powered platform that helps small businesses manage their technology and data. A longtime advocate for SMB innovation, he previously co-founded B2BWorks, served as Vice President of Business Development at Bizo, and authored Appify Your Business.Media Contact:Peggy FurlongDirector, Brand & Channel Partner MarketingSquareStackpeggy@squarestack.com

