Numentum & B2B Marketing Partner to Inspire Better Buyer Experiences via Community-Driven Marketing
The partnership will facilitate the cross-pollination of B2B go-to-market insights and best practices across both sides of the Atlantic.
We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with B2B Marketing to help educate, inspire, and connect some of the best marketing practitioners and experts in the world.”RUMSON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATE, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new relationship will bring together Numentum’s expertise in training cross-functional teams on buyer-centric digital go-to-market motions and B2B Marketing’s 20 years experience building and cultivating one of the world’s largest B2B marketing communities via its Propolis platform.
— Dan Swift, Founder and CEO, Numentum
Numentum will support the growth and development of Propolis by providing learning resources and insight for Propolis members, speakers and panelists at B2B Marketing events, and as part of the judging panel for the B2B Marketing Awards and US Elevation Awards. Numentum’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rebecca Takada, will also become a Propolis Ambassador.
Numentum will encourage its clients to become Propolis members, giving them the benefits of Marketing Intelligence, expert advisory and training, peer-to-peer learning, and specialist events. B2B Marketing will collaborate with Numentum to extend their existing advisory and training services for members, covering how Internal revenue-generating teams can better align and re-evaluate GTM strategies to serve the needs of today’s buyer.
Richard O’Connor, CEO, B2B Marketing, commented, “Our partnership with Numentum is a natural fit. Sales and Marketing alignment has been a key topic for Propolis members in the last year, and it is clear from our community intelligence that the changing nature of the buyer drives this.
Numentum has been championing the critical need for a more joined-up approach to revenue generation, coalescing around the modern buyer, for many years. Their experience working with CEOs, CSOs/CROs, CMOs, and CHROs from many of the world’s best-known B2B brands and training their entire revenue-generating functions is already bringing valuable insight and experience to our global community of B2B Marketers.”
B2B Marketing and Numentum are fully aligned on the same core belief that Sales and Marketing are both ultimately about growth and that the legacy boundaries between the two should be consigned to history.
Dan Swift, Founder and CEO, Numentum said, “We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with B2B Marketing to help educate, inspire, and connect some of the best marketing practitioners and experts in the world. At Numentum, we are dedicated to aligning internal revenue generation teams to help their individual and company brands go to market with a unified presence. Fully-integrated and empowered revenue generation teams create better experiences for their buyers. With the Propolis community, now go-to-market teams can scale their tribal knowledge and empower each other globally.”
The partnership comes at a critical time in B2B sales and marketing with the rise of AI, the rapid proliferation of sales and marketing technologies, and an ever-expanding diaspora of global marketing teams.
“If brands want to create the sort of experiences that inspire prospective buyers to want to buy from their company, it’s never been more important for global teams to learn from, educate, and inspire each other outside the walls of their own company. The Propolis platform makes it easy,” remarks Swift.
About Numentum
Numentum is a buyer experience consultancy built for the digital era. We partner with growth-oriented organizations to advance the effectiveness of their buying experience and deliver the revenue momentum their leaders need to confidently achieve their goals in today’s challenging business environment. Numentum has helped leading global enterprises like Vodafone Business, SAP, Broadcom, and RELX equip and inspire their go-to-market teams to be successful in the new digital buying environment. For more information, visit numentum.com.
About B2B Marketing
B2B Marketing was founded in 2004 and is widely credited with defining B2B Marketing as an industry in its own right. B2B has grown from niche magazine publisher to Global Community Intelligence business.
B2B Marketing run globally renowned events including The ABM Conference, Ignite London/USA, Martechopia and The B2B Marketing Awards. They also deliver Marketing Services and Training for clients across three continents.
In 2021, B2B Marketing Launched Propolis, a membership-based Community Intelligence platform for B2B Marketing Leaders. Propolis is growing rapidly and now has 1000s of members from many of the world’s best known B2B Brands.
