Ignite USA the B2B Marketing Conference Returns to Chicago in May

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- B2B Marketing is proud to present its upcoming Ignite USA B2B Marketing conference, set to take place at the iconic Willis Tower, in Chicago on May 23-24, 2023. This two-day event will bring together the most innovative and dynamic minds in the industry, allowing attendees to explore the new frontiers of B2B marketing, connect with like-minded professionals, and hear from some of the top thought leaders in the field.The conference will offer five distinct content streams, designed to help attendees customize their experience and get the most out of their time at Ignite USA. These streams will focus on a range of topics, including strategy, growth, creativity and innovation, customer experience & engagement, and marketing operations. The full agenda can be found here. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in exclusive workshops and roundtables, where they can engage with experts and peers to discuss their challenges, identify solutions, and develop actionable strategies to take back to their organizations. And with over 400 B2B marketers expected to attend, there will be ample opportunity to connect and network with other professionals in their field.The conference will feature a line-up of more than 80 top thought leaders, including Andy Crestodina, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of Orbit Media Studios, Pam Didner, B2B Marketing Consultant, Author and Podcaster at Relentless Pursuit, Samantha Stone, Founder of Marketing Advisory Network; and Rory Sutherland, Vice Chairman of Ogilvy UK. The full speaker lineup can be found here. In addition to these exciting speakers, Ignite USA will also be presenting its Elevation Awards, which celebrate the very best in B2B marketing from across the USA. The winners will be announced on Tuesday May 23rd. Details of all shortlisted entries can be seen here. Ignite USA is committed to helping B2B marketers explore new frontiers, connect with industry leaders, and take their marketing to the next level. For the latest updates on this exciting event, follow us at #B2BIgniteUSA.Note to Editors:Ignite USA is run by B2B Marketing who have been running industry leading B2B Marketing events for 20 years. Ignite is their flagship show and it runs in Chicago in May and then London in June.Contact: william.furlong@b2bmarketing.net Phone: 312-371-2643B2BMarketing.net North America700 Commerce DrSuite 500Oak Brook IL 60523

