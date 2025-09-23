Lightning Docs and Lendr Integration Cuts Time to Close for Private Lenders

Lightning Docs Logo Lendr Logo

Lightning Docs and Lendr announced today a new API integration that connects the two platforms to further simplify and accelerate private lending workflows.

Speed is what separates the top lenders today. This integration with Lendr makes it faster and easier than ever to generate fully compliant, attorney-grade documents directly from their LOS.” — Nema Daghbandan, Esq, CEO Lightning Docs

IRVINE , CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightning Docs, the official loan documents of the American Association of Private Lenders, and Lendr, a leading provider of loan origination and servicing software, announced today a new API integration that connects the two platforms to further simplify and accelerate private lending workflows.Through the integration, mutual users of the two platforms can send loan data directly from Lendr into Lightning Docs, generating attorney-grade, fully compliant loan packages without ever leaving their LOS. This direct connection cuts down on repetitive data entry, reduces the risk of errors, and enables lenders to move quickly with greater confidence.“Speed is what separates the top lenders today. This integration with Lendr makes it faster and easier than ever to generate fully compliant, attorney-grade documents directly from their LOS. By cutting down the time to close, our clients can move quickly, streamline operations, and win more borrowers,” said Nema Daghbandan, Esq, CEO of Lightning Docs.Lightning Docs, originally developed by Fortra Law to streamline the document drafting process for private lenders, offers users the ability to create complex loan document packages in all 50 states. Recognized by both HousingWire and MortgagePoint for its innovation in mortgage technology, Lightning Docs is considered the gold standard for private lenders.Lendr provides an all‑in‑one Loan Origination and Servicing software built specifically for private and hard money lenders. By simplifying key workflows and centralizing loan management, Lendr enables lenders to operate with greater efficiency, minimize administrative burden, and focus on scaling their business.Key Benefits of the Integration Include:Eliminate Duplicate Data Entry: Automatically push loan details from Lendr to Lightning Docs, removing repetitive manual work.Ensure Accuracy: Automated data transfer reduces mistakes and strengthens compliance.Close Loans Faster: Generate complete, compliant loan document packages in minutes instead of hours.Customize with Ease: Produce tailored loan documents for a variety of lending scenarios.For more information about the API integration or to schedule a demonstration, contact:Lightning Docssupport@lightningdocs.aiLendrbryce@joinlendr.com

