Lightning Docs and Nexys Announce API Integration to Streamline Private Lending Workflows

New integration connects Nexys LOS with Lightning Docs, streamlining workflows for faster, more accurate lending process.

With our Nexys integration, users can produce fully compliant, attorney-grade documents in minutes—freeing up time to focus on growth and client relationships” — Nema Daghbandan, Esq, CEO Lightning Docs

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightning Docs, the premier document automation platform developed by Fortra Law, and Nexys, a leading Loan Origination Software (LOS) provider, today announced the completion of a new API integration designed to simplify the loan origination and documentation process for private lenders.The integration allows mutual users to transfer loan data directly from Nexys into Lightning Docs with a single action, instantly generating attorney-grade, fully compliant loan documents without leaving their LOS. By eliminating duplicate data entry and reducing the risk of manual errors, lenders can move faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver a smoother borrower experience.“Lightning Docs is focused on giving lenders the tools they need to scale their business efficiently. With our Nexys integration, users can produce fully compliant, attorney-grade documents in minutes—freeing up time to focus on growth and client relationships,” said Nema Daghbandan, Esq, CEO of Lightning Docs.Lightning Docs, originally developed by Fortra Law to streamline the document drafting process for private lenders, offers users the ability to create complex loan document packages in all 50 states. Lightning Docs are the official loan documents of the American Association of Private Lendersand are considered the gold standard for private lenders. With features like table funding, white-label branding, and multi-state compliance, Lightning Docs continues to set the industry standard.“We couldn’t be happier to complete this integration. This truly feels like we have a new superpower in our system.” – Kirk Ayzenberg, Nexys CEO.The Nexys Loan Origination System is a robust and intelligent platform built to meet the evolving demands of modern lenders. Designed to support financial institutions, private lenders, brokers, and real estate professionals, the Nexys Loan Origination System simplifies and automates the end-to-end loan process—from initial application through underwriting to final funding—enhancing efficiency, compliance, and client satisfaction at every stage.Key Benefits of the Integration Include:• Seamless Data Flow: Transfer loan data from Nexys to Lightning Docs without reentering information.• Speed: Generate complete loan document packages instantly.• Accuracy: Reduce costly errors and stay compliant with automated data transfer.• Flexibility: Customize document packages for a wide range of lending scenarios.For more information about the API integration or to schedule a demonstration, contact:Lightning Docssupport@lightningdocs.aiNexysinfo@nexys.com

