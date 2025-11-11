Las Vegas Strip, hotel venues, events, and convention centers - best In class stage rental provider Smartstage Smartstage designs and warehouses rental stages locally in the heart of Las Vegas Las Vegas local staging company Smartstage provides shipping alternative for big, heavy rental gear Honda & Smartstage work together to deliver EV prototype lineup at CES atop hard-to-find, locally-sourced revolving vehicle stage rentals Smartstage - Las Vegas stage and staging rental company

Smartstage’s flexibility keeps events on track when logistics plans or venue layouts change.

We design our inventory so there’s always a workable option available... so our clients can adapt quickly... we’re happy to help get the show back on schedule.” — Jeven Moravick, Managing Director at Smartstage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When production challenges arise, Smartstage’s diverse staging inventory provides local revolving stages Las Vegas needs that other suppliers can’t reliably deliver. During a recent project for Honda ’s CES exhibit in Las Vegas, Smartstage supplied revolving vehicle stages and custom deck platforms built locally to meet rapid installation timelines and strict engineering requirements.With vehicle turntable rental inventory designed and stored locally, Smartstage supports same-day changes and emergency needs, turning potential logistics costs and delivery setbacks into successful shows… even for massive off-the-shelf or custom vehicle platforms.“We design our inventory so there’s always a workable option available," said Jeven Moravick, Managing Director at Smartstage. “We keep options on hand so our clients can adapt quickly, even under pressure. Of course, clients working with us first won’t have to worry about this, but for those meeting us for the first time after their original staging rental vendor failed them, we’re happy to help get the show back on schedule.”From vehicle showcases to corporate presentations and televised productions, Smartstage’s flexible approach and broad product catalog make it the industry’s quiet safety net. For more information on Smartstage’s stage rental options, visit https://www.smartstage.com/ces-sets-the-tone-for-2024-in-las-vegas-nevada About Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.

Honda & Smartstage team up to deliver powerful concept electric vehicle lineup atop heavy-duty revolving stages at CES in Las Vegas

