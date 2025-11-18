Local Advantage: Smartstage Keeps Las Vegas Events Running with Same-Day Support and Expertise

Hewlett Packard Amplify event staged by powerhouse design firm EMC3 with stage rental hardware by Smartstage Hewlett Packard showcases exclusive VIP experience with Oasis Lounge atop Smartstage rental gear in Las Vegas at the HP Amplify event Latest corporate event booth and exhibit designs mastered by EMC3 design firm using Smartstage OTS hardware and custom fabrication capabilities for the HP Amplify partner event in Las Vegas, Nevada Another happy corporate brand activation client and review for Smartstage's stage rental capabilities in Las Vegas Smartstage setting up truss structures from local hardware inventory for a global brand activation client hosting an event in Las Vegas

Proximity matters when the show starts tomorrow. Smartstage’s Las Vegas headquarters gives producers a critical edge.

Our proximity to every major Las Vegas venue lets us respond immediately (in-person). When you’re setting up corporate event staging in Las Vegas, we’re not a phone call away... we’re already here.” — Todd Hucul, Rentals Manager at Smartstage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For HP and EMC3 ’s corporate activations in Las Vegas, Smartstage’s local headquarters, warehouse, and staging support teams turned last-minute layout changes into same-day solutions. With inventory, trucks, and staging techs based just minutes from the Strip, Smartstage’s Las Vegas stage rental solutions helps clients avoid compounding delays that can derail global brand events.“Our proximity to every major Las Vegas venue lets us respond immediately… as in… in-person, on the floor, ready to help make adjusting needs happen,” said Todd Hucul, Rentals Manager at Smartstage. “When you’re setting up corporate event staging in Las Vegas, we’re not a phone call away... we’re already here. You’d be surprised how often we’re called in to fix other rental companies’ staging equipment issues. It’s surprising, because we’re the most budget friendly solution too. We know stage setup and Las Vegas knows Smartstage.”Smartstage maintains a fully equipped warehouse in Las Vegas, supplying stages, ADA ramps, and truss systems for conventions, concerts, and corporate events across the city. That local presence has made Smartstage the preferred choice for event planners seeking reliability, rapid delivery, and on-site expertise. For more information on Smartstage’s Las Vegas operations, visit https://www.smartstage.com/are-you-future-ready-hp-emc3-and-smartstage-are About Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.