The 7ᵗʰ ITTV International Forum and 3ʳᵈ TechInEntertainment Return with a Reimagined Format for 2026
Expanding beyond the conference model to foster year-round connections across entertainment, media, and technology.
This evolution reflects ITTV’s mission to keep the conversation going throughout the year and to offer industry professionals a protected, curated environment for genuine connection whether during business breakfasts, cocktails, or thought-leadership sessions.
“After years of growth, ITTV and TiE are evolving into a more agile and connected model, one that reflects how our industry now operates: continuously, globally, and through relationships,” said Valentina Martelli, Founder and CEO of ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment. “According to several researches, in the three years 2025–2029 the global entertainment & media (E&M) industry revenues are projected to rise from about US$2.9 trillion in 2024 to US$3.5 trillion by 2029. If this growth is to materialize, we want to ensure that ITTV and TiE are at the forefront of the conversation.”
In the spirit of its new year-round format, ITTV International Forum will unveil a special partnership during the upcoming Global Frames Executive Cocktail in Los Angeles: the presentation of the Portofino Days International Fiction Festival, a new initiative celebrating creativity, storytelling, and international collaboration in scripted content. “Liguria is becoming more and more a key destination for international film and television productions, strengthening its ties with the U.S. industry. We are pleased to begin and further grow this collaboration with Hollywood thanks to our new partnership with ITTV - Says Cristina Bolla, President of the Genova Liguria Film Commission, Director of Portofino Days, and Head of the Amadeo Peter Giannini Study Center -.The Portofino Days International Fiction Festival (March 27–29, 2026) will highlight this growth and showcase some of the remarkable productions filmed in the region, while bringing together professionals, fostering creativity, and celebrating Liguria’s cinematic legacy through masterclasses and opportunities for creative exchange across the Atlantic.”
ITTV & TiE
Invitation-Only Events | Los Angeles & Beyond — 2025–2026
The new format introduces a series of premium gatherings, each designed to inspire collaboration and community:
• When Fashion, Fragrances, and Cocktails Meet
May 2025 – Los Angeles
• Panels @ 82ᵃ Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
August 2025 – Venice Lido
• Global Frames Executive Cocktail
November 2025 – Los Angeles
• Industry Reset Breakfast
Winter 2026 – Los Angeles
Panels, Keynotes, and Sponsorship Opportunities:
A limited number of sponsorship opportunities will allow companies and brands to introduce themselves to the ITTV & TiE community, host keynotes, or align with specific events and conversations that reflect their values and market positioning.
Expanding Horizons & Educational Networking:
In addition to its flagship events in Los Angeles and Venice, ITTV is developing new international partnerships with creative hubs and institutions around the world, further strengthening its mission of cultural and industrial exchange.
2026- 2027 will also see the launch of ITTV Educational Networking, a new initiative designed to connect professionals and organizations seeking to create or host educational programs for the entertainment industry. Through this platform, participants will gain access to ITTV’s global network of mentors, industry experts, and speakers, promoting growth, learning, and inclusion across disciplines.
Special thanks to Kailo_Australia, Penko and Bindi for the Cocktail event in Los Angeles.
About ITTV and TechInEntertainment
Founded in Los Angeles in 2019, the ITTV International Forum and its sister initiative TechInEntertainment (TiE) have become a bridge between Hollywood and international markets, uniting leaders from film, television, streaming, innovation, and culture. Through forums, panels, and networking activations, ITTV and TiE champion global collaboration, technological innovation, and new creative models for the future of entertainment.
