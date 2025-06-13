XLIV Italian Bowl, American Football League Unveils the 'Gionni Colombo Trophy'

Gionni Colombo Trophy

Penko, where Florence’s Goldsmithing Tradition Meets American Football Excellence

This trophy isn’t just an award—it’s a work of art that honors decades of passion and commitment to American football in Italy. We are proud to see it raised for the first time on American soil.” — Paolo Penko, master goldsmith

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Italian Super Bowl of American Football is now in full bloom in Toledo, Ohio, as the top teams battle for national glory. The winner of the XLIV Italian Bowl , taking place on June 28, will not only earn the championship title—but also bring home a one-of-a-kind trophy: the Gionni Colombo Trophy, an extraordinary fusion of Italian artistry and athletic excellence.On Wednesday, June 11, the Italian Federation of American Football (FIDAF) officially unveiled the trophy during a press event in Florence. The reveal introduced a handcrafted piece of art by the renowned Paolo Penko Goldsmith Atelier, designed to honor tradition, innovation, and the spirit of competition.“This trophy isn’t just an award—it’s a work of art that honors decades of passion and commitment to American football in Italy,” said Paolo Penko, master goldsmith. “We are proud to see it raised for the first time on American soil.”XLIV Italian BowlJune 28, 2025 — Glass Bowl Stadium, Toledo, Ohio (USA)A Tribute to a Pioneer and a Symbol of VictoryNamed after Giovanni “Gionni” Colombo, a foundational figure in Italian American football, the trophy features a football cradled by a rising vortex—symbolizing strength, motion, and ambition. The Italian tricolor is delicately enameled, and the unique penkato technique brings light and dynamism to the surface. The trophy’s base, sculpted in the classical bugnato style, anchors it in Florentine heritage.Front inscriptions include:• GIONNI COLOMBO TROPHY• XLIV ITALIAN BOWL• Official IFL LogoOn the back, a bold motto:“FOR GLORY • FOR HONOR • FOREVER”Teams in the Race for GloryThe four semifinalists now competing for a spot in the Italian Bowl are:• Ancona Dolphins – Renowned for their powerhouse defense• Firenze Guelfi – Undefeated in the regular season, averaging nearly 50 points per game• Parma Panthers – Defending champions with strong playoff pedigree• Legnano Frogs – A historic team experiencing a powerful resurgenceThese teams represent the highest level of American football in Italy. On June 28, one of them will be the first to lift the Colombo Trophy—on American soil.A Masterpiece from the Heart of FlorenceThe Paolo Penko Atelier, located in the historic center of Florence, has created pieces for museums such as the Bargello and Palazzo Pitti, and contributed to international film productions. With the Gionni Colombo Trophy, Penko adds to its legacy by honoring sportsmanship and memory through exceptional craftsmanship.

