Sylvia Acevedo Appointed as Board Advisor of NStarX

BALLWIN, MO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NStarX Inc., a leader in AI-native engineering and workflow automation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sylvia Acevedo as an Board Advisor of NStarX. A distinguished leader in technology, innovation, and governance, Ms. Acevedo brings an exceptional record of achievement across the technology, semiconductor, and digital industries.

Ms. Acevedo began her career as a rocket scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and went on to hold executive roles at leading technology companies, including Apple, Dell, and IBM. She later served as Chief Executive Officer of the Girl Scouts of the USA, where she led a major digital transformation and introduced over 140 new STEM programs, empowering millions of young women to pursue science and technology careers.

She currently serves on the public boards of Qualcomm Incorporated and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd., as well as advising early-stage ventures in artificial intelligence and next-generation technologies.

“NStarX is advancing the frontier of workflow automation through its Service-as-a-Software model,” said Acevedo. “It’s a powerful approach to scale human expertise with technology. I look forward to contributing to NStarX’s disciplined drive to turn innovation into real-world results.”

Angshuman Patra, CEO of NStarX, added:

“Sylvia’s journey—from NASA to the boardrooms of global technology leaders—embodies the spirit of transformation and discipline that defines NStarX. Her experience at the intersection of innovation, scale, and human impact will be invaluable as we accelerate our mission to make AI-native engineering practical, responsible, and ROI-driven for enterprises worldwide.”

Ms. Acevedo holds an M.S. in Engineering from Stanford University and a B.S. in Industrial Engineering, with honors, from New Mexico State University. She is also the author of The Trailblazer’s Playbook: Practical Tactics to Rise Against the Odds and Path to the Stars: My Journey from Girl Scout to Rocket Scientist.

About NStarX

NStarX redefines AI engineering as Service as Software—combining its proprietary IP with core services to deliver outcomes directly tied to business value and measurable ROI. The company takes enterprises from vision to validation in 12 weeks, and from validation to scale with startup agility, ensuring every step is aligned to strategic goals.

Its modular accelerators and services—spanning AI Engineering, Generative AI, Platform Design, Data Engineering, and DevOps/DevSecOps—cut time, cost, and risk while driving faster market impact. With NStarX, enterprises don’t just get consulting—they get SaaS-style engineering delivery: time-boxed, outcome-driven, and designed to scale with startup velocity.

