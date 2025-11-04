NStarX Announces Strategic Investment by SHI International to Accelerate Global 'Service-as-Software' AI Transformation

BALLWIN, MO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NStarX today announced that SHI International Corp. has made a strategic investment in NStarX, marking a significant milestone in the company’s vision to deliver transformative AI solutions to global enterprises. This investment strengthens NStarX’s plans to accelerate innovation in AI Engineering and enables SHI to expand its AI solution offerings for its global customers.

“Our relationship with SHI brings tremendous momentum,” said Angshuman Patra, CEO of NStarX. “It allows NStarX to enhance our service-as-software model for AI execution that will help accelerate our customer’s ability to realize value from their AI initiatives! We're honored to have the trust of SHI International Corp. and can't wait to see what this investment brings!”

“This marks a significant milestone for both NStarX and SHI, as we align to design, build and deliver transformative AI solutions that will shape the future for SHI customers. I’m confident in the expertise and momentum this investment brings, and excited for what’s ahead,” said James Prior, CFO at SHI International.

NStarX and SHI will deploy an integrated go-to-market strategy that leverages SHI’s global reach and enterprise capabilities with NStarX’s agile AI-engineering expertise, solution accelerators, and customized delivery models. The relationship is structured to accelerate customers' journey from vision-to-validation in weeks, and from validation-to-scale through an iterative roadmap that reduces risks and delivers measurable ROI along the way.

The relationship aims to assist customers in:

1. Adopting AI-Centric Business Models: Enterprises can more effectively manage risks and quantify outcomes, facilitating quicker adoption of AI-enabled or AI-native operational models.

2. Accelerating AI & Digital Transformation: Leveraging a "Service as Software" approach, advanced product engineering, deep AI engineering knowledge, data science skills, and tailored execution strategies focused on faster value delivery.

3. Fostering Innovation: Supporting customer innovation through deep knowledge of generative AI models, data engineering, DevSecOps automation, cloud-native architecture, and strategic consulting.

By combining SHI’s extensive OEM relationships, deep infrastructure and cyber security expertise and NStarX’s strong AI engineering focus, we can now deliver AI engagements end-to-end for customers, right from foundational infrastructure all the way to deployed solutions.

“There is increasing demand for specialized IT solution providers capable of guiding organisations in their AI transformation journey,” said Patra. “With SHI’s strong reputation and enterprise presence, alongside our deep AI engineering expertise and commitment to delivering value, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations achieve their AI objectives. We look forward to advancing this relationship.”

About SHI International

SHI International Corp. is a global leader in technology solutions, serving a diverse set of customers with software, hardware, and services that tackle their IT challenges. Based in Somerset, New Jersey, SHI provides tailored IT solutions to corporate, enterprise, public sector, and education clients. With a workforce exceeding 7,000 employees worldwide, SHI is dedicated to fostering long-term success for its customers.

About NStarX



NStarX redefines AI engineering as Service as Software—combining our IP with core services to deliver outcomes directly tied to business value and measurable ROI. We take enterprises from vision to validation in 12 weeks, and from validation to scale with startup agility, ensuring every step is aligned to your strategic goals. Our modular accelerators, together with services in AI Engineering, Generative AI, Platform Design, Data Engineering, and DevOps/DevSecOps, cut time, cost, and risk—while driving faster market impact. With NStarX, you don’t just get consulting, you get SaaS-style engineering delivery: time-boxed, outcome-driven, and designed to maximize ROI while scaling at startup velocity.

