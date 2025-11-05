Gary Clark Joins NStarX as Board Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NStarX Inc., a leader in AI-native engineering and workflow automation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Clark as a Board Advisor.

Gary is a veteran technology executive with decades of leadership experience across Silicon Valley and global enterprises. He brings deep expertise in cloud architecture, IT strategy, and large-scale digital transformation across sectors including automotive, telecom, logistics, and financial services.

Gary has served in senior executive and C-level roles at Tesla, Volkswagen Group (CARIAD Inc.), Juniper Networks, Barclays Global Investors (now BlackRock), and Deutsche Post DHL.

“NStarX is ready to run with the traditional tech big dogs with a focus on the growing AI market,” said Gary Clark. “The Board Advisor role at NStarX allows me to share my multi-vertical, C-level experience gained mostly in Silicon Valley tech. The opportunity to help drive a new tech business team forward to long-term sustainable growth is not one I could resist. NStarX’s strong product and AI engineering DNA and its focus on driving enterprise value truly appealed to me.”

Angshuman Patra, CEO of NStarX, welcomed the appointment, stating:

“Gary’s breadth of experience across global technology and operational leadership adds immense value to our advisory board. His perspective from scaling organizations like Tesla, DHL, and Volkswagen will help sharpen NStarX’s execution strategy as we scale our Service-as-a-Software model across industries.”

Madhu Hittuvalli, Founder of NStarX, added:

“Gary’s appointment strengthens our strategic depth as we continue to execute with precision and agility. His guidance will help us align our AI-native innovation roadmap with the evolving needs of our enterprise customers, ensuring we remain laser-focused on impact and sustainable growth.”

About NStarX

NStarX redefines AI engineering as Service as Software—combining its proprietary IP with core services to deliver outcomes directly tied to business value and measurable ROI. The company takes enterprises from vision to validation in 12 weeks, and from validation to scale with startup agility, ensuring every step is aligned to strategic goals.

Its modular accelerators and services—spanning AI Engineering, Generative AI, Platform Design, Data Engineering, and DevOps/DevSecOps—cut time, cost, and risk while driving faster market impact. With NStarX, enterprises don’t just get consulting—they get SaaS-style engineering delivery: time-boxed, outcome-driven, and designed to scale with startup velocity.

