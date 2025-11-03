Governor Katie Hobbs Launches Prescription Drug Discount Cards for Arizonans

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Department of Health Services launched AZRx, an initiative that allows Arizonans to save money on their prescription drugs. Beginning today, Arizonans can sign up for a discount card through ArrayRx, a multistate public pharmacy collaborative that Arizona joined earlier this year through the Governor’s Executive Order. The discount card is available at no cost to Arizona residents and helps Arizonans save up to 80% on their medications.

AZRx will give Arizona a seat at the table in negotiating lower drug prices for Arizonans. Each year, the State will focus on negotiating lower prices for some of the critical prescriptions Arizonans rely on to stay healthy and manage chronic illness.

“We are working to make critical and lifesaving medicines more affordable for Arizona families,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “At a time when prescription drug prices are too high, we are giving Arizonans access to lower prices. I encourage all Arizonans to sign up for a card so they can save money on their medications. I will continue to fight for the health and wellbeing of Arizonans and restore the Arizona Promise for families across the state.”

The ArrayRx discount card is available to all Arizonans, whether they have insurance or are uninsured. When insurance will not cover a medication or offers a higher price, the ArrayRx discount card covers FDA-approved prescriptions including mail-order and specialty drugs at pharmacies nationwide and at nearly 1,200 pharmacies across the state and counting. The card provides more security to individuals who experience insurance loss or gaps in coverage, as well as those managing maintenance medications.

AZRx is part of Governor Hobbs’ ongoing commitment to lowering costs and improving health outcomes for Arizonans. Earlier this year, she erased $429 million in medical debt for hundreds of thousands of Arizonans.

“Today we welcome Arizona into the multi-state prescription drug purchasing collaborative ArrayRx,” said Donna Sullivan, PharmD, MS, Co-Administrator for ArrayRx. “Along with Connecticut, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, Arizonans can now benefit from the transparent, state backed prescription discount card that protects members' personal information while offering competitive discounts.”



“AZRx is a critical new tool to provide more affordable prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications to Arizonans,” said Reginald Williams, Administrator, ADHS Office of Health Engagement and Impact. “Every Arizonan should enroll for the opportunity of cost savings.”

“This prescription drug discount card program is another tool for Arizonans' tool chest. It's more than a program; it's a lifeline,” said Dana Marie Kennedy, Arizona State Director, AARP.

“We applaud Governor Hobbs for expanding access to affordable prescriptions and strengthening the health of our communities and the patients we serve,” said Ann-Marie Alameddin, President and CEO of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association. “The AZRx program is an important step toward making lifesaving medications more affordable and ensuring Arizonans can manage their health.”

“Daily, pharmacists across the state encounter patients struggling to afford skyrocketing prescription costs,” said Garet Turner, CEO of the Arizona Pharmacy Association. “We applaud these efforts to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for Arizonans while ensuring the pharmacy’s reimbursement for medications. We will continue to push for legislation that improves our healthcare system, with pharmacists playing a larger role.”

“Many of us must make difficult choices in order to make ends meet. Prescription discount cards create a pathway for choosing health and wellness,” said Mellie Adu, Chief Executive of Strategy and Innovation, Arizona Statewide Independent Living Council.

About the Discount Card

Who can use it: Any Arizona resident can use the discount card. A valid Arizona address is required to enroll. Each family member needs their own digital ArrayRx Discount Card. There is no age limit or income restriction.

What is the cost : Free enrollment with no member fees.

What is covered : All FDA-approved drugs and some over-the-counter drugs and diabetes supplies. Includes mail-order and specialty drugs.

Where to use it : Valid at most pharmacies nationwide, with a network of over 64,000 locations. Currently 1,184 participating pharmacies in Arizona. Find a pharmacy : Valid at most pharmacies nationwide, with a network of over 64,000 locations. Currently 1,184 participating pharmacies in Arizona. Find a pharmacy here

Restrictions: Does not cover prescription drugs for animals. Cannot be used in combination with insurance or other discount cards (choose whichever offers greater savings).

How to sign up and use your Discount Card

Sign up for free here

Download or print your digital card.

Show the card to your pharmacist at the checkout to receive your discount.

