Governor Hobbs Announces Funding for Food Banks and New Food Bucks Now Program to Support Families in Need of Food Assistance

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced that she is deploying $1.8 million in ARPA funds to support Arizonans devastated by the Trump administration withholding food assistance from Arizona children, seniors and vulnerable families. The federal government’s SNAP contingency fund contains $6 billion, which it is choosing to withhold despite prior Department of Agriculture plans to continue funding the program in the event of a federal government shutdown.

$1.5 million in funds will be allocated to food banks across the state to fill gaps for SNAP households seeking food. Additionally, the State is partnering with the Arizona Food Bank Network to encourage Arizonans to support families devastated by the suspension of SNAP benefits. Arizonans can find links to donate and volunteer at azgovernor.gov.

$300,000 in funds will be deployed to Food Bucks Now, a new emergency fresh food program deployed through the Double Up Arizona network to shore up food assistance for families who participate in SNAP. Thousands of SNAP households will be able to access a $30 dollar voucher to purchase fresh produce at participating farmers markets, mobile markets and community grocery stores. Arizonans can find participating retailers here.

“It is appalling that the Trump administration is choosing to withhold food from vulnerable Arizona families, using them as leverage in their political games,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “The State of Arizona does not have the money to backfill the disastrous decisions being made by Washington Republicans, but I am taking every action possible to mitigate the damage done to everyday people in our state.

“I’m proud to deliver this much needed relief to families who are worried about putting food on the table, but also recognize it falls short of the $150 million in food assistance the federal government delivers to Arizonans every month. As someone who at times has relied on food stamps to get by, it is devastating to imagine what Arizona families are going through as they try to put food on the table for their families. President Trump must act today to ensure veterans, seniors and vulnerable children in Arizona don’t go hungry this November.

“We are living through an unprecedented attack on food assistance funding, but I know Arizonans can come together and deliver help to some of the most vulnerable families in our state.”

“President Trump is callously using Arizona families to prove a political point instead of deploying $6 billion at his disposal to deliver immediate relief to our constituents,” said Senate Democratic Leader Priya Sundareshan. “Vulnerable Arizonans are at risk of going hungry this November because of this failed leadership. I’m glad Arizona Democrats are stepping up where Republicans have failed, by delivering some relief and building on investments won in the FY26 state budget, such as Senator Sears' advocacy for the Double Up Food Bucks program. By bringing our community together, volunteering, donating and supporting our neighbors through emergency relief we are taking immediate action to mitigate the disastrous impact of Republicans’ negligence.”

“While Washington Republicans play politics and cause chaos, Governor Hobbs is showing real leadership and doing everything she can to ensure no Arizonan goes hungry,” said House Democratic Leader Oscar De Los Santos. “House Democrats have consistently made alleviating hunger a top priority, which is why we recently volunteered at St. Mary’s Food Bank and won funding to make school meals free for students from working families. As someone who worked at food banks before being elected to office, I’ve seen the faces of parents choosing between rent and groceries. Governor Hobbs is fighting for them — and House Democrats are proud to have her back.”

Governor Hobbs is also calling on retailers, grocers, and Arizona’s fresh produce industry to step up and support the state’s most vulnerable residents by contributing food, resources, and logistical support to communities facing heightened need.

"On behalf of our member food banks, we're grateful for this investment and the state's partnership in meeting the expected surge in demand for emergency food assistance," said April Bradham, President and CEO of the Arizona Food Bank Network. "Food banks are already serving an unprecedented number of more than 770,000 people each month so the added support to serve even more Arizonans during this time is deeply needed and appreciated. We are grateful to the State and all the donors who can give to their local food banks during this time." -

“When SNAP is disrupted, families feel the impact immediately and so do the local farmers and retailers who work hard to feed and serve our communities,” said Adrienne Udarbe, Executive Director of Pinnacle Prevention Food Bucks. “Now allows us to act quickly to ease the burden and expand access to fresh food providing choice and dignity for families and filling gaps in fresh food access that the food banks can’t do alone. We are all in this together.

“During this time of uncertainty it’s critical that everyone come together and do all that we can to ensure that food continues to reach Arizonans and our most under-resourced communities. I appreciate the Governor’s office mobilizing so quickly to work with the food banks, and ourselves, and our networks of passionate food system partners to ensure critical food access.”

“Food Bucks Now ensures our friends and neighbors on SNAP have the ability to make critical food choices during the shutdown,” said Elyse Guidas, MPH, Executive Director, Activate Food Arizona. “This allows for greater choice and flexibility for our families while also ensuring our small businesses and farmers don’t suffer as well.

“Access to fresh food is non-negotiable. Food Bucks Now provides a critical lifeline to Arizona grown food for families who need it most. Our community members deserve flexibility and choice during this crisis, and we’re grateful to the Governor’s office for empowering families and farmers with this program.”

More information on Food Bucks Now can be found here.