Governor’s Office to Hold Judicial Interviews for the Yuma County Superior Court

Phoenix, AZ - Governor Katie Hobbs announced today that members of her office will interview applicants for a judicial appointment to the Superior Court in Yuma County.

Interviews will take place Monday, October 27, 2025 at The Yuma County Historic Courthouse, Courtroom 316, 250 W. 2nd Street, Yuma, AZ 85364.

Eliza B. Johnson will be interviewed at 1:10 PM.

Claudia M. González Jiménez will be interviewed at 1:30 PM.

All interviews are open to the public, and will be preceded by a public comment period for members of the public to comment on the judicial applicants at 12:30 PM.

Additionally, the public may send written comments to [email protected]. Members of the public may view the candidates’ applications at https://bc.azgovernor.gov/. Comments must be received no later than October 31, 2025 for consideration.

The appointment is to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lawrence C. Kenworthy. Under Arizona’s Constitution, Superior Court judges in counties with a population of less than 250,000 people are elected by the voters. However, vacancies created by the retirement or resignation of a judge are filled by gubernatorial appointment until the next general election.