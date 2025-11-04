4biddenknowledge Launches 'FoodBankFinder.AI' — An AI-Powered App to Unite Communities and Eliminate Food Insecurity

Designed by visionary entrepreneur Billy Carson, the new tool empowers individuals and families to locate local food-banks and meal-programs with ease.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4Biddenknowledge Inc., the conscious-technology enterprise founded by Billy Carson, is proud to announce the public launch of FoodBankFinder.AI, a cutting-edge mobile/web application that harnesses artificial intelligence to connect people in need with nearby food assistance resources. With this launch, Carson and the 4BK ecosystem further their mission: “elevating consciousness, empowering communities, and transforming possibility into impact.”Bridging the Gap Between Need and NourishmentFood insecurity remains a pervasive challenge across the U.S. and globally. Too often, those in need struggle to find nearby, timely support-services, and food-banks operate under stress and limited visibility.With FoodBankFinder.AI, the team at 4BK has developed a solution that:Uses AI and location-services to map and catalogue food-banks, meal-programs, and community pantries within a user’s geography.Enables users to search by ZIP/postcode, type of assistance (e.g., emergency food box, hot meal, children’s lunch program), and availability.Offers an intuitive interface for easy access by individuals, families, and community-helpers alike.This aligns with emerged research showing that AI can significantly improve food-distribution and access frameworks by automating match-making between supply and need. https://foodbankfinder.ai/ Why FoodBankFinder.AI Matters:For individuals experiencing food-insecurity: immediate, actionable resource discovery is empowering.For community organizations and nonprofits: amplified visibility and connectivity means better reach and support.For the 4BK social ecosystem: this initiative reflects the core belief that technology + consciousness = transformation.Billy Carson states:“Food is a basic right, and yet so many are disconnected from the resources they need. With FoodBankFinder.AI we’re making help discoverable, accessible and aligned with our higher purpose of unity, service and upliftment.”Key Features & FunctionalityA smart-search interface: input your location or allow GPS and instantly view nearby food resources.Filter & sort: refine by program type, hours, eligibility, and distance.Real-time updates: verified listings and program status help ensure accuracy.Share-functionality: users can forward listings to family or friends, or view recommended donation-opportunities in their vicinity.Conscious integration: built in alignment with the 4BK values of inclusive access, transparency, and service-driven tech.Community & Partnership Opportunities4Biddenknowledge invites partnerships with food-banks, community pantries, faith-based organizations, and service-networks to integrate into the FoodBankFinder.AI directory network. By joining the platform, service-providers gain exposure to new audiences and enable a seamless link between those seeking help and those offering it.AvailabilityFoodBankFinder.AI is now live and available for use as a free tool. Users simply visit the site, or download the app (if available). 4BK plans ongoing enhancements, including multilingual support, expanded filter-options (dietary need, children’s programs, senior-services), and a volunteer-matching component in future releases.About 4biddenknowledge Inc.Founded by Billy Carson, 4Biddenknowledge is a visionary enterprise dedicated to elevating human consciousness through technology, media, education and service. From the 4BK TV app to the Date Conscious community platform, 4BK’s mission is to empower the 99% through awareness, connection and action. Recently, the launch of FoodBankFinder.AI marks a bold extension into humanitarian tech—demonstrating how conscious innovation serves global upliftment.Contacts:Cortez ButlerChief Operating Officercortez@4biddenknowledge.com

