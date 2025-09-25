4Biddenknowledge Opens Registration for the 2027 Eclipse Egypt Tour

-Join Billy Carson in Discovering the Secrets of the Greatest Open-Air Museums in the World

MIAMI, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4Biddenknowledge today announced that registration is open for Billy Carson’s 2027 Eclipse Egypt tour from July 23rd to August 4th, 2027. As the company embarks on its 2025 exploration and 2026 is almost sold out, Billy Carson, a respected scholar in antiquities and esoteric wisdom, has opened 2027 for immediate registration.Prepare yourself for a journey unlike any other with exclusive access to sites that no other tour provider has access to or offers. The 4Biddenknowledge 2027 Eclipse Egypt Tour brings a once in a lifetime opportunity to witness the eclipse at the pyramids. You are invited to walk through the portals of time, aligning with cosmic architecture, and access the sacred geometry coded into the world-renowned monuments.Please visit: https://4biddenknowledge.shop/collections/tours-workshops/products/4biddenknowledge-2025-egypt-tour for details and reservations.A glimpse of what awaits:VIP Access You Won’t Find Elsewhere — Behind-the-scenes entry, private ceremonies, and a small group format for deeper connection.A Community of Conscious Seekers — Travel and grow alongside alignment-minded individuals on the same path.Guided by Experts & Visionaries — Gain exclusive teachings from Billy Carson and the 4BiddenKnowledge team on hidden histories and vibrational science.Luxury All the Way — 5-star accommodations, gourmet meals, expert guides, and seamless logistics for your highest ease and transformation.Christopher Roland, a previous attendee, put his experience quite succinctly, “What made this trip appealing was Billy Carson and SABA Tours, and exclusive access to places most tours will not take you. At the Sphinx, one of our group members caught a UFO on film. Mohamed from SABA told us, “It happens all the time.” Seeing these sites on Ancient Aliens does not do them justice, you need to experience it in person. Being on a tour like this exposes you to like-minded people where conversations can go anywhere. If you have the time and ability, I recommend jumping at the opportunity to go.”“The totality of my trips and tours to Egypt has consistently opened new portals of knowledge, introspection, and enlightenment. The 2027 tour represents a first for me too in witnessing the once-in-a-lifetime eclipse along with the vast halo encompassing us all. This transformation is unparalleled, stated Billy Carson, Founder & CEO of 4Biddenknowledge.About 4Biddenknowledge4Biddenknowledge positions itself as a leader in “awakening” its viewers through the conscious media space by providing content that challenges mainstream narratives with evidence-based alternatives and offering tools for personal transformation.About Billy CarsonBilly Carson is a five-time bestseller author, founder of 4Biddenknowledge TV and millionaire entrepreneur. He empowers participants with unmatched wisdom in mastering the mind, unlocking ancient wisdom, and creating true financial freedom.Prior to founding 4biddenknowledge his ventures have led to seven and eight figure businesses.Contact: Cortez Butler / Chief Operating OfficerCortez@4biddenknowledge.com

