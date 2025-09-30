4Biddenknowledge Hosts Manifest Destiny 2025

Billy Carson, Mike Rashid King, and Robert Edward Grant Bring a Powerful One-Day Immersive Event where Spiritually Meets Science and Manifestation Becomes Real

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4Biddenknowledge today announced that on November 8th, 2025, at the Carson Center in Carson California, Billy Carson is bringing a one-time manifestation event where you will not only hear about transformation from esteemed experts but experience it on a cellular level.Learn how to:-Activate the laws of the universe to attract love, wealth, and aligned opportunities-Reprogram your subconscious mind for financial freedom and abundance-Use spiritual principles backed by quantum science and ancient wisdom-Build generational wealth with real-world strategies-Embody the God frequency to become magnetic to all you desire“You will walk away with clarity, tools, and connections that can shift your reality. You will also gain access to a vibrant community of creators, leaders, and seekers, opening doors to new relationships, collaborations, and transformation. This is your invitation to step into your power and create the life you were meant to live,” stated Billy Carson, Founder and CEO of 4Biddenknowledge.To register:VIP seating is available for one hundred guests where you will lunch with Billy Carson, Mike Rashid King, and Robert Edward Grant. You will gain lifetime access to a private community and attend a free online 6-step momentum workshop after the event along with a free esoteric watch.About 4Biddenknowledge4Biddenknowledge positions itself as a leader in “awakening” its viewers through the conscious media space by providing content that challenges mainstream narratives with evidence-based alternatives and offering tools for personal transformation.About Billy CarsonBilly Carson is a five-time bestseller author, founder of 4Biddenknowledge TV and millionaire entrepreneur. He empowers participants with unmatched wisdom in mastering the mind, unlocking ancient wisdom, and creating true financial freedom.Prior to founding 4biddenknowledge his ventures have led to seven and eight figure businesses.About Mike Rashid KingEntrepreneur, Fighter, and Global thought leader who bridges the worlds of discipline, mindset, and self-mastery. Founder of multiple 7-figure brands, Mike empowers millions through his raw, no-nonsense approach to building physical, mental, and spiritual strength.Robert Edward GrantMathematical Polymath, Inventor, Conscious Pioneer, and visionary whose work bridges the realms of mathematics, philosophy, and sacred geometry. Known for his deep insights into ancient knowledge and universal patterns, he inspires global audiences to see the hidden order behind all creation.Contact: Cortez@4biddenknowledge.comCortez Butler - Chief Operating Officer

