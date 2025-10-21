GALT Aerospace Achieves AS9100D Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Quality and Mission Assurance

GALT Aerospace

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GALT Aerospace, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, is proud to announce that it has achieved AS9100D certification, a globally recognized quality management standard for the aviation, space, and defense industries. This certification reinforces GALT’s commitment to customer and regulatory requirements, ensuring high-quality, reliable, and safe products and services.“Achieving AS9100D certification is a great achievement that reflects the strength of GALT’s robust Quality Management System (QMS) that meets rigorous global standards. This certification validates our focus on continual improvement, risk management, product safety, and supply-chain excellence, all of which are critical to supporting our customers’ most demanding missions,” said Jerry Eaves, GALT’s Quality Assurance-Regulatory Assurance Manager. “This milestone rewards the hard work and dedication that all GALT employees demonstrated in preparing and implementing our AS9100D QMS.”The certification followed a comprehensive, multi-day audit conducted by an accredited certification body that verified GALT’s conformance with all AS9100D clauses and requirements. The audit confirmed that GALT’s QMS is robust and fully implemented, and that the organization meets the requirements of the AS9100D standard.“This certification stands as another testament to GALT’s commitment to integrity and quality in everything we do,” said Dave Webb, GALT President and COO. “It reflects the dedication of our people and our determination to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”GALT began its quality journey in early 2024, achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification in August 2024 and expanding its QMS to meet AS9100D requirements in October 2025. The achievement underscores GALT’s continued focus on excellence and operational readiness across its full range of aerospace and defense programs.

