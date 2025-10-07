GALT Aerospace Awarded $145M Contract to Deliver SkyTower II Pods to the USMC

The MQ-9A equipped with the SkyTower II system. (Image credit: NAVAIR) GALT Aerospace

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GALT Aerospace was awarded a $145,524,883, 5-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for production and delivery of up to 20 Airborne Network Extension (ANE) SkyTower II systems, as well as associated logistics and engineering support for the Marine Air Ground Task Force Unmanned Expeditionary Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MUX/MALE) program for the United States Navy.GALT Aerospace, a Non-Traditional Small Business located in San Diego, CA, is quickly gaining attention for its agility in rapidly developing new technology and solving complex problems. This milestone marks GALT’s first production contract and solidifies GALT’s reputation as one of the fastest-rising innovators in defense technology.“Congratulations and many thanks go out to all involved over the last few years, whose hard work and dedication has made this a reality. We are proud of our team that continues to demonstrate our increased capability to support the warfighter. The MQ-9A, serving as the airborne quarterback, represents a game-changing capability for multi-mission ISR. SkyTower II ensures that MUX/MALE reaches its full potential in the fight,” said Dave Webb, President and COO of GALT Aerospace.This achievement underscores the rising influence of agile small businesses in government contracting. GALT not only delivers mission-ready solutions on time, but also drives local economic growth through expanded employment opportunities and reinvestment in the San Diego community.With this contract, GALT takes a major leap forward, positioning itself as a trusted defense partner ready to tackle the toughest challenges with speed, precision, and vision.

