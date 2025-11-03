Fish Creek bridge closure, Wilson detour delayed until Wednesday, Nov. 5

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman Corp have delayed the start of the closure on the Fish Creek bridge and detour through Wilson due to delays in receiving materials and complications with installation. The bridge closure and detour will begin next Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Following the work taking place this week, the next phase of work will require the closure of the bridge and a detour onto the county roads in Wilson. This work is scheduled to last up to 10 days. The duration of the closure will be dependent on weather and other working factors. The completion date for the work is Nov. 15, 2025.

Teton County has issued special restrictions for vehicles traveling through the detour. Residents are advised to watch for public notification from Teton County with more details. The restrictions will require any non-essential or exceptional vehicle loads that require access to the area to contact the Teton County Road and Levee Department 48 hours in advance to obtain approval. The 60,000 lbs. gross vehicle weight restriction will remain in effect throughout the project area. For additional information or questions, contact the Teton County Road and Levee Department at 307-733-7190.

During the detour, WYDOT will be posting several flaggers at intersections, as well as at the elementary school during school hours to assist with traffic flow. More information regarding specific instructions for parents and students will be released by Teton County School District officials. Due to the restrictive working space and limited facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists through the detour area, WYDOT is recommending students consider alternatives to biking and walking to school during the detour.

“We are recommending parents evaluate how students can bike or walk to school on an alternate route or find other temporary means to safely get to school during that time,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

Teton County will also be restricting parking to a minimum distance of 2 feet beyond the edge of pavement, and certain areas will likely be barricaded off using traffic control devices to prevent vehicle parking.

The scope of the second phase of work for this project involves milling and full removal of asphalt, as well as base and some additional material, placing new base material, and repaving the new grade near the town of Wilson on WYO 22 at road marker 5.40 at the Fish Creek Bridge.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded the emergency contract valued at approximately $768,000 for the repairs of the Fish Creek bridge structure in Wilson to Reiman Corp, of Cheyenne. The work was awarded in a special meeting via Zoom on Oct. 1. The structure was scheduled for repairs in WYDOT’s State Transportation Improvement Plan in 2028, but earlier this year, WYDOT identified some damage to the cap structure on the bridge during a routine inspection. Although there is no danger of failure, WYDOT had concerns with the bridge’s ability to safely support larger vehicles like snowplows without further damage. To safely support heavier traffic, WYDOT proposed an emergency contract to make immediate repairs to the bridge. WYDOT is currently working on plans to replace the structure as soon as the design work and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process are completed, which should be in two to three years.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to be cautious of roadside workers and obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html

