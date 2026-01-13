Peloton Consulting Unveils Next Generation RetailXcelerate: AI-Powered Retail Planning for Tomorrow's Market Leaders

Enhanced solution leverages AI-enabled Oracle Fusion Cloud EPM to help retailers gain faster insights, make smarter decisions, and drive measurable impact

By combining Oracle's powerful platform with AI-enabled intelligence and retail-specific best practices, we're empowering our clients to anticipate change, optimize operations, and outpace competition” — Jason Graham, Senior Director, Retail Industry at Peloton Consulting Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Consulting Group today announced the next generation of RetailXcelerate for Oracle Cloud, transforming how retailers plan, forecast, and respond to rapidly changing market conditions. This evolution delivers enhanced AI capabilities, streamlined workflows, and deeper Oracle Cloud EPM integration to help retailers make faster, smarter decisions that drive profitability.Built on Oracle's industry-leading EPM Planning platform and enhanced with Peloton's deep retail expertise, the next-generation RetailXcelerate delivers immediate value through pre-configured planning content, intelligent workflows, and AI-powered predictive analytics. Retailers gain visibility into planning assumptions, model scenarios in real-time, and align teams around consensus-driven plans, all while reducing manual processes and accelerating time-to-insight."The next generation of RetailXcelerate represents our commitment to helping retailers transform planning from a periodic exercise into a continuous strategic advantage," said Jason Graham, Senior Director, Retail Industry at Peloton Consulting Group. "By combining Oracle's powerful platform with AI-enabled intelligence and retail-specific best practices, we're empowering our clients to anticipate change, optimize operations, and outpace competition."What's New in Next Generation RetailXcelerate:• AI-Powered Intelligence: Predictive capabilities that surface trends, identify risks, and recommend actions before they impact the business• Enhanced Workflows: Streamlined planning processes aligned to Oracle and retail best practices, freeing teams to focus on strategic analysis• Improved Scenario Modeling: Rapid what-if analysis capabilities that drive team alignment and faster consensus• Deeper Visibility: Transparent planning assumptions that improve accuracy and enable confident decision-making• Integrated Planning Excellence: Unified approach connecting sales, store, operational, and financial planning for holistic business performanceRetailXcelerate's comprehensive approach addresses the complete planning lifecycle, from sales forecasting and store planning to operational budgeting and financial consolidation. The solution's intuitive design drives organizational adoption, while Peloton's ongoing support ensures retailers maximize their investment and achieve sustained business impact.About Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilitiesto help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging AI, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way! www.pelotongroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.