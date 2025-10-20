Star Stream Powers Live Streaming for Girlfriends’ Record Release Party, Expanding Beyond Motorsports into Live Music

Star Stream is a live streaming service provider, utilizing Star Link connectivity (or other mobile WiFi enabled devices). “There Goes The Neighborhood” will be released on Oct. 24, 2025.

Tech, music and lifestyle icons will unite at Vans Skatepark on Oct. 25, showcasing Orange County's spirit of innovation and community

Partnering with iconic local brands like Vans, Wahoo’s, Monster Energy, and Girlfriends shows how innovation, culture, and community can collide to create something truly unforgettable.” — George Hammel, founder and CEO of Star Stream

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Stream , the next-generation content and connectivity platform built for extreme performance, today announced it will power the live streaming of Girlfriends ’ “There Goes The Neighborhood” record-release party, presented by Vans and hosted at Vans Skatepark in Huntington Beach, Calif.The event features a live performance by Girlfriends and a DJ set by DJ PRODUCT of Sublime, bringing together a powerhouse lineup of Orange County originals, including Vans, Wahoo’s, Monster Energy, and Von Zipper—all united through their shared roots in Southern California’s action sports and music culture.For Star Stream, the collaboration marks its first major step into live entertainment after building its reputation in motorsports and extreme environments, including the SCORE Baja 1000, the MINT 400, Offshore Powerboat Racing, and the legendary NORRA Mexican 1000. The company’s flagship Star Stream Pro™ platform will capture and stream the show live, proving the same rugged technology that thrives in the desert can also rock the stage.“This is an exciting moment for Star Stream and for Orange County,” said George Hammel, founder and CEO of Star Stream. “We’ve always believed our technology belongs anywhere stories are being made, from off-road to on-stage. Partnering with iconic local brands like Vans, Wahoo’s, Monster Energy, and Girlfriends shows how innovation, culture, and community can collide to create something truly unforgettable.”“Throwing this release party in our backyard at the legendary Vans Skatepark is a no brainer, but it was also important to us to find a way to bring our fans from all over the world into our neighborhood,” said Girlfriends drummer Nick Gross.The event underscores how Orange County’s creative and technology communities continue to shape global culture—connecting lifestyle, innovation, and live experiences under one roof.“Wahoo’s has always been about creativity, community, and authenticity, all things that define Orange County. This partnership with Girlfriends and Star Stream celebrates exactly that,” said Wing Lam, co-founder of Wahoo’s.The livestream of Girlfriends’ “There Goes The Neighborhood” record-release party will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, on the band’s Instagram and YouTube channels, as well as Wahoo’s Instagram account.About Star StreamStar Stream is a next-generation content and connectivity platform built for extreme performance. From off-road racing to public safety and live entertainment, Star Stream empowers teams to capture, stream, and share mission-critical video and data from anywhere. Scalable, field-proven, and future-ready, Star Stream is redefining real-time visibility, control and storytelling across industries. Learn more at starstream.pro

