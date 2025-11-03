Divine Spine Offers Unexpected Support During Cold and Flu Season with Gentle, Technology-Driven Spinal Care

Divine Spine's unique computerized method of treatment delivers a gentle and precise motion to stuck joints in the spine. Founder of two Divine Spine locations in Orange County, California, Dr. Sawhney has transformed 100s of lives from pain and suffering to joy in everyday living.

Dr. Ajay Sawhney: Shifts in temperature and flu-season coughing affect the spine and nervous system; addressing spinal stress helps the body heal naturally

What we’re doing is taking pressure off the nervous system so the body can function more efficiently and recover faster.” — Dr. Ajay Sawhney, D.C.

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divine Spine, an Orange County–based chiropractic and spinal-health clinic, is highlighting how its gentle, computerized adjustment system can provide relief for patients experiencing increased inflammation, stiffness, and tension brought on by colder weather and seasonal illnesses.As the 2025–2026 cold and flu season begins, Divine Spine founder Dr. Ajay Sawhney, D.C. , says that while colder temperatures can intensify arthritis and muscle tightness, persistent coughing and sneezing from flu and respiratory infections often trigger neck strain and cervicogenic headaches—issues that gentle spinal care can help alleviate.“When the weather becomes cold and damp, muscles tend to stiffen and motion becomes restricted,” Sawhney said. “We see inflammation rise, particularly among patients with arthritis or degenerative spinal conditions. Add repeated coughing or sneezing, and the mechanical stress on the neck can create headaches and exacerbate nerve irritation.”Divine Spine’s approach centers on the body’s natural ability to heal itself once excess stress is removed.“There is a correlation between spinal care and immune system health,” Sawhney explained. “What we’re doing is taking pressure off the nervous system so the body can function more efficiently and recover faster. When the spine and nervous system are aligned, the immune system can function optimally.”Cold Weather and the Coming Respiratory SeasonAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the 2025–26 respiratory-virus season is expected to bring combined peaks of influenza, COVID-19, and RSV comparable to last year’s levels, with the potential for a higher regional impact. Health experts recommend vaccination, rest, and supportive care to maintain resilience through the winter months.Divine Spine emphasizes that musculoskeletal and nervous system health play a critical supporting role. For patients with arthritis, chronic pain, or conditions that make traditional chiropractic adjustments risky, such as severe osteoporosis or herniated discs, the clinic’s computerized spinal-adjustment system offers a safe, non-invasive alternative.The technology replaces twisting, popping, and cracking with precise, computer-guided motions that restore alignment and mobility. Divine Spine’s youngest patient, a 12-week-old with torticollis, recovered in a few sessions, while its oldest, a 95-year-old man who suffered headaches for more than 40 years, is now pain-free and golfing twice a week.“It’s remarkable to see how restoring motion and balance in the spine can affect the entire body,” Sawhney said. “Whether it’s a new parent dealing with tension headaches, an older adult with arthritis, or someone recovering from a bad cough, the principle is the same: remove the stress, and the body can heal.”Seasonal Advice for Patients• Keep moving during colder months to prevent stiffness.• Address neck and back pain early if coughing or sneezing increases discomfort.• Maintain hydration, proper posture, and adequate rest.• Pair spinal care with standard preventive measures, such as a healthy diet, proper sleep, taking essential supplements, and good hand hygiene.About Divine SpineDivine Spine is a chiropractic and spinal-health clinic serving Orange County, California. The practice specializes in computerized spine and joint therapy that eliminates the twisting and cracking of traditional chiropractic care. With on-site X-rays and data-driven diagnostics, Divine Spine treats patients across all ages and conditions, emphasizing gentle, root-cause correction for pain and inflammation. Learn more at chiropractor-orangecounty.com

