Breeze Airways Brings Award-Winning Service to Twin Falls, Idaho, Adds Seven New Routes to Network

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier providing affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, today announced it will bring its award-winning air service to Magic Valley Regional Airport (TWF) in Twin Falls, Idaho, with nonstop service to Las Vegas, Nev., and one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service to Orange County, Calif. beginning March 6, 2026.“We're excited to introduce Magic Valley travelers to Breeze and are confident they’ll enjoy our unique blend of convenience, comfort, and affordability on these new routes,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “The growing community in Twin Falls makes it a natural fit for our service as we continue to grow our footprint in the Western U.S. and we can’t wait to welcome travelers in the area on one of our flights this spring.”Beginning today, travelers can book direct and nonstop flights with Breeze on the following new routes:From Arcata/Eureka, Calif., to:• Las Vegas, Nev. (nonstop service on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting March 11, from $49* one way).From Las Vegas, Nev., to:• Orange County, Calif. (daily nonstop service, starting March 6, from $39* one way);• Twin Falls, Idaho (nonstop service on Mondays and Fridays, starting March 6, from $49* one way);• Arcata/Eureka, Calif. (nonstop service on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting March 11, from $49* one way); and• Lincoln, Neb. (nonstop service on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting April 8, from $79* one way).From Lincoln, Neb., to:• Las Vegas, Nev. (nonstop service on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting April 8, from $79* one way); and• Orange County, Calif. (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting April 8).From Orange County, Calif., to:• Las Vegas, Nev. (daily nonstop service, starting March 6, from $39* one way);• Twin Falls, Idaho (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Mondays and Fridays, starting March 6); and• Lincoln, Neb. (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting April 8).From Orlando, Fla., to:• Pensacola, Fla. (nonstop service on Thursdays and Sundays, starting March 1, from $59* one way).From Pensacola, Fla., to:• Orlando, Fla. (nonstop service on Thursdays and Sundays, starting March 1, from $59* one way).From Twin Falls, Idaho, to:• Las Vegas, Nev. (nonstop service on Mondays and Fridays, starting March 6, from $49* one way); and• Orange County, Calif. (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Mondays and Fridays, starting March 6).Breeze’s rapidly expanding footprint includes both nonstop and one-stop, no-change-of-plane ‘BreezeThru’ flights from local, secondary airports. Unlike a traditional connection, Guests on a BreezeThru itinerary don’t need to deplane or switch gates when they stop, preserving the convenience of flying locally while opening even more destination options for Guests.Breeze was recently named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025 for its fresh take on affordable flying that is transforming low-cost air travel into a nice experience. It was also named the Best Major Airline in North America by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), as well as the No. 3 Best Domestic Airline by Travel + Leisure in 2025, placing Breeze in the list’s top four every year since it began flying.The airline is known for its flexible network that directly and conveniently connects travelers to underserved cities nationwide, making air travel more accessible to millions of travelers coast to coast. Coupled with its brand-new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and premium products like free family seating, fast onboard WiFi, preferred seat options, and no change or cancel fees, Breeze is making it nice to fly affordably.To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, visit flybreeze.com or download the Breeze Airways app.*$39 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for LAS-SNA and SNA-LAS. *$49 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for LAS-TWF, TWF-LAS, ACV-LAS, and LAS-ACV. *$59 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for PNS-MCO and MCO-PNS. *$79 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for LAS-LNK and LNK-LAS. Promotion must be purchased from November 4, 2025, through November 10, 2025 (11:59 pm PT). LAS-SNA, SNA-LAS, LAS-TWF, and TWF-LAS promotion is valid only for travel from March 6, 2026, through May 12, 2026. ACV-LAS and LAS-ACV promotion is valid only for travel from March 11, 2026, through May 12, 2026. PNS-MCO and MCO-PNS promotion is valid only for travel from March 12, 2026, through May 12, 2026. LAS-LNK and LNK-LAS promotion is valid only for travel from April 8, 2026, through May 12, 2026. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 80 cities in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years, the “Best Major Airline in North America” by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

