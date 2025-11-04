Alpert Jewish Family Service to Expand Critical Services to Seniors in Palm Beach County

Alpert JFS

New community investment ensures older adults can age with dignity, safety, and connection

We fill gaps no one else can—combining professional expertise, Jewish values, and a personal commitment to ensure every senior in our community is seen, supported, and safe.” — Jennifer Lesser

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service ( Alpert JFS ) announced a major expansion of services designed to meet the rapidly growing needs of Palm Beach County’s aging population. The initiative, supported by philanthropic partners and a strengthened collaboration with the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County , will ensure more older adults can live safely, independently, and with dignity.For more than 51 years, Alpert JFS has been the county’s trusted, life-saving safety net, delivering compassionate, high-quality care rooted in Jewish values and open to all. This latest expansion extends that legacy by increasing access to home care, care management, and chore assistance through the agency’s professional in-home care partner, JFS ComforCare.“Community members should feel reassured that support for seniors will only grow stronger,” said Marc Hopin, Chief Executive Officer of Alpert JFS. “Our partnership with the Jewish Federation allows us to offer essential services grounded in stability, transparency, and trust.”Alpert JFS is a trusted provider of compassionate, high-quality care, ensuring that seniors age with dignity, independence, and connection. Building on this foundation, Alpert JFS, together with JFS ComforCare, will expand its reach to deliver home care, chore assistance, and care management services to older adults in need throughout Palm Beach County.Meeting a Critical Community NeedPalm Beach County is one of the fastest-aging regions in the country, with nearly half of Jewish adults age 65 or older and one in three Jewish households managing chronic illness or disability. Many are living longer than their savings allow, and the need for coordinated, affordable care has never been greater.To meet this challenge, Alpert JFS launched the Fund for Senior Services, modeled after the agency’s nationally recognized Holocaust Survivor Assistance Program, which delivers more than $10 million annually in care, transportation, and financial support to local survivors. The new fund extends this proven, person-centered model to Jewish seniors who are not Holocaust survivors but face similar vulnerabilities—those outliving their savings or managing complex medical and social needs.The new fund will replicate this proven model of care management, in-home assistance, transportation, financial support and health-related services for Jewish seniors who are not Holocaust survivors but face similar financial and physical challenges. It will support an estimated 150-200 additional Jewish seniors each year.“Alpert JFS exemplifies the caliber of leadership and compassion we seek in our community partners,” said Melissa Arden, Chief Planning Officer, Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. “Their unwavering commitment to Holocaust survivors and vulnerable seniors reflects the highest standards of care and professionalism.”Transforming Lives Through Compassion and Action“This initiative represents what makes Alpert JFS unique,” said Jennifer Lesser, President and Board Chair. “We fill gaps no one else can—combining professional expertise, Jewish values, and a personal commitment to ensure every senior in our community is seen, supported, and safe.”Unlike for-profit providers, Alpert JFS reinvests every dollar raised into expanding services and strengthening the community safety net. Through JFS ComforCare, the agency’s dedicated caregivers and care managers are on the front lines, helping clients like Ruth, an 82-year-old widow who regained her independence and confidence after months of isolation.“The caregiver from JFS ComforCare didn’t just help me around the house,” Ruth shared. “She helped me find joy again.”How to Access CareSeniors and caregivers seeking assistance can call 561-684-1991 to learn more about available services, schedule a consultation, or connect with a care professional. Information is also available at www.AlpertJFS.org Join the EffortAlpert JFS invites community members to support the Fund for Senior Services, ensuring that vulnerable seniors across Palm Beach County receive the care, dignity, and connection they deserve. To learn more, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or call 561-684-1991 to speak with a member of the development team.About Alpert JFSFounded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited nonprofit dedicated to strengthening families, promoting mental health, and empowering individuals of all ages to live with dignity and purpose. With more than 100 professionals serving over 12,000 people annually—from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach—Alpert JFS stands as Palm Beach County’s trusted lifeline for children, families, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. Alpert JFS was named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First. For the last 51 years, Alpert JFS has worked to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.

