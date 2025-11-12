ARTS GARAGE LAUNCHES 2025 ANNUAL CAMPAIGN WITH $20,000 MATCHING GIFT CHALLENGE

Arts Garage Logo Arts Garage Performer Arts Garage Performer Arts Garage Performer

Contributions will directly sustain community programs, including youth theatre camps, free ticket initiatives, visual arts exhibitions, and more

Our community’s ongoing generosity allows us to continue presenting world-class performances, offering scholarships, supporting local artists, and providing accessible arts education to all.” — Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, has launched its 2025 Annual Campaign with a goal to raise $40,000 in support of its mission to make the arts accessible for all. Longtime supporters Helen Rothlein and James White of The Compass Group at Morgan Stanley, along with Anita Perlman, a generous philanthropist and member of the Band of Angels at Arts Garage, have each pledged a $10,000 matching challenge—combining for a total of $20,000 in matching funds. Every contribution made before December 31, 2025 will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling its impact.“At Arts Garage, we believe the arts are for everyone,” said Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage. “Our community’s ongoing generosity allows us to continue presenting world-class performances, offering scholarships, supporting local artists, and providing accessible arts education to all.”The Annual Campaign—anchored by the theme “The Arts Matter!”—arrives at a pivotal time for arts and cultural organizations nationwide, many of which are facing shrinking public and private funding. Contributions to this year’s campaign will directly sustain Arts Garage’s hallmark community programs, including youth theatre camps, free ticket initiatives, visual arts exhibitions, and more.The Impact of Arts Garage (FY 2024–2025):-300+ performances, classes, and community events hosted-31,700+ attendees-740+ professional and 770+ emerging artists featured-53 artists showcased in 14 visual art exhibits, with artists receiving a 70-80% commission-1,000+ free tickets distributed annually-$17,000+ in scholarships awarded through PLACES! summer theatre camp-700+ local students served through The Family Series-$3.9 million total economic impactBeyond the stage, Arts Garage serves as a vital cultural and economic catalyst for Delray Beach—connecting residents and visitors through music, theatre, visual art, and education, while bolstering local businesses and tourism.To donate and help keep the arts accessible for all, visit artsgarage.org/2025-annual-campaign. Watch the official campaign video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2r6M5C3bKx4&t=1s About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

