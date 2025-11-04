Seattle University School of Law Hosts Labor Organizer Jaz Brisack for Virtual Talk

'From Starbucks to Solidarity: How Workers Are Rewriting the Rules' is a virtual conversation with author and activist Jaz Brisack. The Critical Justice Initiative is part of the Center for Civil Rights and Critical Justice at Seattle University School of Law. Jaz Brisack made history as the organizer of the first unionized Starbucks, and later, an organizer at companies from Ben & Jerry's to Tesla.

Seattle University School of Law welcomes the organizer of the first unionized Starbucks to discuss labor organizing and the movement for workplace justice.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seattle University School of Law's Critical Justice Initiative invites scholars and students from across the country to ' From Starbucks to Solidarity: How Workers Are Rewriting the Rules ', a virtual conversation with labor organizer and author Jaz Brisack.Event: 'From Starbucks to Solidarity: How Workers Are Rewriting the Rules'Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025Time: 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ETFormat: VirtualRegistration: Interested attendees should register to get the webinar link the day before the event.Brisack made history as the organizer of the first unionized Starbucks, and later, an organizer at companies from Ben & Jerry's to Tesla. An influential voice from the modern labor movement, Brisack will talk about their new book, 'Get On the Job and Organize: Standing Up for a Better Workplace and a Better World'. They will also share insights on the growing wave of worker-led organizing and what it truly takes to build collective power."Brisack’s voice and story resonate deeply with our mission at Seattle University School of Law and its Critical Justice Initiative to elevate justice in the workplace and other venues," said Steven W. Bender, Co-Director of the Critical Justice Initiative. "We believe their insights on organizing will challenge us, motivate us, and equip us all to act toward collective equity.”The conversation will include commentary by Professor Seema N. Patel, Associate Professor at UC Law San Francisco, whose work focuses on labor rights, social justice, and public interest law.This is the fourth in the Advocacy for Justice Virtual Speaker Series, which features authors and activists whose work contributes to the pursuit of materially felt racial and economic justice. This talk is free and open to the public.About Seattle University's Critical Justice Initiative:Emerging to counter the anti-democratic and anti-equality culture and its progeny, the Critical Justice Initiative aims to educate, protect, nurture, and further the critical knowledges and histories sought of late to be suppressed, including those who teach them, and those groups that historically and today were and are subordinated by law and society, particularly as judged by material outcomes. The Critical Justice Initiative is part of the Center for Civil Rights and Critical Justice at Seattle University School of Law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.