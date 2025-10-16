Seattle U Law, AccessLex Partner to Tackle Central Washington Legal Desert Crisis

About

Founded in 1972, Seattle University School of Law offers nationally ranked JD, MLS, LLM, and SJD degrees in the heart of Seattle. Students benefit from renowned faculty, top-ranked legal writing and clinical/experiential programs, innovative technology, international, and business law programs, and one of the richest curricula in the nation. Seattle U Law—the most diverse law school in the Pacific Northwest—leads the way in flexible legal education for working professionals with the only part-time, hybrid online JD program in Washington state and hybrid hubs in Central Washington, South Sound, and Anchorage, Alaska. Seattle U Law graduates are leaders and lawyers with the practical skills, knowledge, and drive to make a real difference for their clients and communities. The school is committed to educating ethical lawyers and leaders who advance justice, with programs emphasizing academic excellence, inclusion, and service to others. More information about Seattle University School of Law can be found on their website at law.seattleu.edu.

Seattle University School of Law