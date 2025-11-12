Seattle University School of Law Honored to Host Ninth Circuit Special Sitting

View of Sullivan Hall, the home of Seattle University School of Law. Oral arguments will start at 10 a.m. at the Justice Fred H. Dore Courtroom at Sullivan Hall.

Judges McKeown, Paez, and Desai to hear oral arguments at Seattle University School of Law, offering students a firsthand look at appellate advocacy.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit will hold a special sitting at Seattle University School of Law on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, offering students, faculty, and members of the public an opportunity to experience federal appellate proceedings on campus.The three-judge panel — Senior Circuit Judge M. Margaret McKeown, Senior Circuit Judge Richard A. Paez, and Circuit Judge Roopali H. Desai — will hear oral arguments beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Justice Fred H. Dore Courtroom of Sullivan Hall, the building that houses the School of Law. The special sitting is part of the court’s broader effort to engage with the legal community and promote understanding of the appellate process.Following the morning session, the judges will meet with law students for a moderated discussion about judicial decision-making, appellate practice, and their experiences on the bench. The judges will be accompanied by their judicial law clerks, who will also engage with students to share insights about appellate practice and the clerkship experience.“We are honored to host the Ninth Circuit and grateful for the opportunity to connect our students directly with federal circuit judges whose work helps shape the law, not only in the western United States but also across the nation,” said Anthony E. Varona, Dean and Professor of Law at Seattle University School of Law. “This important event illustrates how our law school’s reputation as a national leader in experiential education is well earned.”The hearings are open to students, faculty, and the public. Seating is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The proceedings will also be livestreamed. Cases on the docket are listed on the Ninth Circuit's site The Ninth Circuit occasionally holds special sittings at law schools throughout the region as part of its educational outreach mission, allowing students to observe oral arguments and deepen their understanding of the federal judiciary. For Seattle University School of Law, the visit underscores its commitment to academic excellence, professional formation, and hands-on learning that connects students directly with the practice of law.About Seattle University School of LawFounded in 1972, Seattle University School of Law offers nationally ranked JD, MLS, LLM, and SJD degrees in the heart of Seattle. Students benefit from renowned faculty, top-ranked legal writing and clinical/experiential programs, innovative technology, international, and business law programs, and one of the richest curricula in the nation. Seattle U Law — the most diverse law school in the Pacific Northwest — leads the way in flexible legal education for working professionals with the only part-time, hybrid online JD program in Washington state and hybrid hubs in Central Washington, South Sound, and Anchorage, Alaska.Seattle U Law graduates are leaders and lawyers with the practical skills, knowledge, and drive to make a real difference for their clients and communities. The school is committed to educating ethical lawyers and leaders who advance justice, with programs emphasizing academic excellence, inclusion, and service to others. More information about Seattle University School of Law can be found on their website at law.seattleu.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.