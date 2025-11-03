MDC investigates reported fish kill at Beuth Park Lake in Moberly

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has received several reports of a fish kill at Beuth Park Lake in Moberly. After investigating, MDC determined the incident was likely a natural fish kill, and there is no cause for public concern. MDC thanks the members of the public who reported the issue.

Fish kills can occur naturally in Missouri and refer to the sudden death of fish in a lake or stream. Each year, MDC handles around 100 fish kills and other water quality events that pose a threat to fish, wildlife, and recreation. Of these events, 75 to 80 percent are caused by natural events, as is the case at Beuth Park Lake. The remaining events typically are the result of pollution, chlorinated water, or chemical spills that contaminate waterways.

In the aftermath of a fish kill, nature takes its course through the decomposition process. Nutrients released from decaying fish are recycled into the ecosystem, benefiting the local plants and animals. While this process can be unpleasant to witness, it is best to let it proceed naturally. Any surviving fish in the lake are safe to catch and consume.

MDC asks that the public reports suspected fish kills here: https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4PV.