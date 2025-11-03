When most people think of lottery retailers, they picture convenience stores, gas stations, or grocery chains. But one Meridian retailer is proving that lottery success can happen in the most unexpected of places.

At first glance, Discount Cell Phone Accessories might not strike you as a place to buy your favorite Mississippi Lottery games. The shelves are lined with phone chargers, earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and just about any tech gadget you can imagine. But right next to the tech gear, you’ll find an array of Mississippi Lottery scratch-off tickets and draw games, making this shop one of the state’s most unique lottery retailers.

The store’s owner, Matthew Buchanan, isn’t just dabbling in lottery sales, he’s embraced the role wholeheartedly. “When I became a retailer, I didn’t want to just sell tickets,” Buchanan explained. “I wanted to make it fun and give customers another reason to stop in.”

That philosophy led to the creation of his own in-store promotion: the “Third Chance” drawing. Modeled after the Lottery’s official 2nd Chance program, Buchanan’s twist gives players an extra shot at winning. Customers drop their non-winning tickets into a specially marked box for the chance to win cash prizes provided by the store. It’s a simple idea, but one that’s brought excitement, repeat visits, and a sense of community to his business.

“Players love it,” Buchanan said. “They don’t feel like they’re walking away empty-handed, because they know that losing ticket could still bring them something. It keeps the fun going.”

The response has been so positive that Buchanan’s “Third Chance” box has become a regular draw for locals. It also reflects his broader approach: thinking outside the box in every way possible. By blending tech accessories and lottery products, he’s built a niche that appeals to both gadget lovers and lottery enthusiasts.

For Buchanan, being a lottery retailer is more than just a business decision, it’s about building relationships. Many of his customers stop in weekly to grab a charger or a pair of headphones and end up leaving with their favorite scratch-off or draw ticket in hand. Others come back regularly just to see if their “Third Chance” entry paid off.

With his tech-meets-lottery approach, Buchanan has carved out a unique spot in the Mississippi Lottery’s retail landscape. Discount Cell Phone Accessories proves that lottery products can thrive anywhere, especially with a little outside-the-box thinking.