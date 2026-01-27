Lottery to Launch February Games Featuring The Three Stooges®

The Nostalgia Ticket Also Brings Latest Bonus Promotion

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery will kick off February with the launch of three new scratch-off games, highlighted by the debut of the $2 The Three Stooges® ticket and the introduction of the Lottery’s newest bonus promotion, awarding more than $125,000 in cash prizes.

Leading the February lineup is the nostalgic and colorful $2 The Three Stooges® scratch-off, which brings the iconic black-and-white comedy classics to life in a vibrant, modern play area. The game features six different ticket designs, each depicting classic scenes, giving players multiple collectible-style looks of the legendary characters.

The full February game launch includes:

$1 Rapid Refund – Featuring fast-paced play and top prizes of $5,000, this ticket gives players a quick chance to win big.

– Featuring fast-paced play and top prizes of $5,000, this ticket gives players a quick chance to win big. $2 Three Stooges – This $2 ticket with top prizes of $25,000 offers three ways to win. Match numbers, reveal a 3X to triple prizes or match three like prize amounts to win.

– This $2 ticket with top prizes of $25,000 offers three ways to win. Match numbers, reveal a 3X to triple prizes or match three like prize amounts to win. $5 Lady Luck - Offering a top prize of $100,000, this game includes multiple ways to win by matching numbers, revealing a money bag symbol to instantly win the prize shown, uncovering a 5X symbol to multiply winnings, or hitting the bonus spot by revealing a clover symbol to win instantly.

The Three Stooges scratch-off kicks off the Mississippi Lottery’s newest Bonus Promotion. Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 3, players can enter non-winning tickets through the 2nd Chance portal at mslottery.com or on the Mississippi Lottery app for a chance to win cash prizes up to $10,000. The first of six drawings takes place Monday, Feb. 16 with winner locations announced the following day during the Mississippi Lottery’s Facebook Live broadcast at 10 a.m. All winners will receive letters by certified mail. For additional promotional details, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery Official app and go to Bonus Promos.

Theses scratch-off games will be available at all participating Mississippi Lottery retailers by Tuesday, Feb. 3. Players must be 21 or older to play.

For more information on games, promotions, winning numbers and more, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $285 million with an estimated cash value of $128.6 million. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $43 million with an estimated cash value of $19.4 million while Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $14.05 million with an estimated cash value of $6.34 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $60,000.

The Three Stooges® is a registered trademark of C3 Entertainment, Inc. ©2026 C3 Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved. www.threestooges.com The Nostalgia Ticket Also Brings Latest Bonus Promotion