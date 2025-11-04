TransTech to Host Atlanta Open House for Aspiring Truck Drivers

Several Trucking Companies will be attending the Open House to meet and pre-hire candidates TransTech students get one-on-one attention from experienced CDL instructors

TransTech, one of the region's largest CDL schools, will host an Open House on Saturday, November 8th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Atlanta campus

With the trucking industry continuing to expand, our upcoming Open House in Atlanta will allow more people to explore rewarding career opportunities as Class A and Class B drivers” — Tyrel Sulzer

FAIRBURN, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransTech , the Southeast’s leading truck driver training and transportation solutions company, will host the region’s largest new truck driver Open House on Saturday, November 8th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Atlanta campus , located at 7450 Graham Road, Suite B, Fairburn, GA 30213.Since opening its first Georgia campus this summer, TransTech has trained more than 200 new truck drivers, helping meet the growing demand for safe, qualified professionals in one of the state’s largest industries.“We are incredibly grateful for the warm reception we’ve received from the Atlanta community,” said Tyrel Sulzer, Co-CEO and COO of TransTech. “With the trucking industry continuing to expand, our upcoming Open House in Atlanta will allow more people to explore rewarding career opportunities as Class A and Class B drivers.”Explore CDL Training and Career OpportunitiesGuests attending the Atlanta Open House will be able to tour the facility, view a variety of trucks, and learn about TransTech’s hands-on CDL training programs. Recruiters and drivers from several major carriers, including Schneider, TMC Transportation, Stevens Transport, Covenant Transport, Werner Enterprises, and Swift Transportation, will be on-site to discuss immediate job opportunities for new graduates.The event is free and open to the public, and no prior driving experience is required.“As a TransTech graduate, I know first-hand how effective the training was,” said Kei Siler, Field Recruiter for Stevens Transport. “Trucking is a tremendous industry, and our first-year Stevens Transport drivers can earn $60,000-$70,000 after they complete their CDL training. We’re excited to meet new candidates at this weekend’s event.”“What we like about TransTech graduates is that they’re well-trained,” added Donna Yonish, Recruiter for Schneider. “They go beyond just teaching how to get a CDL; they prepare students to be successful.”In Georgia, truck driving and transportation is one of the largest industries, employing more than 500,000 men and women. Attending the TransTech Open House will give attendees a chance to learn about CDL training and explore the variety of career opportunities that are available for men and women who have earned a Class A or Class B CDL license.The TransTech recruiting team in Atlanta will be on hand for the Open House. Edward Thomas, Kristina Goober, and Martin Jones will be able to answer questions, give tours, and help candidates begin their enrollment process.About TransTechTransTech, Inc. provides truck driver training for individuals who wish to obtain their Class A or Class B commercial driver’s license. The standard course of study is offered, which adheres to the requirements and specifications set forth by the Department of Transportation and the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles. TransTech, Inc. is highly respected among our Nation’s carriers – both locally and nationally. As a result, we allow our graduating students to gain employment in our Nation’s top trucking companies. Learn more at https://trans-tech.net/

