Governor Josh Stein Proclaims November as American Indian Heritage Month

In honor of our nation’s first inhabitants, Governor Josh Stein proclaimed November as American Indian Heritage Month, celebrating the history and heritage of North Carolina’s eight state recognized tribes including the Coharie, Eastern Band of Cherokee, Haliwa-Saponi, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, Sappony and Waccamaw-Siouan. This month also honors our state’s four urban Indian organizations consisting of the Cumberland County Association for Indian People, and the Guilford, Metrolina, and Triangle Native American Associations.

“It is my honor to sign a proclamation declaring November American Indian Heritage Month,” said Governor Josh Stein. “American Indians have lived in North Carolina since long before there was a North Carolina. Throughout their history, they have preserved their culture and traditions from generation to generation. I am proud to recognize their positive impact on North Carolina."

According to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau, more than 130,000 American Indians call North Carolina home, making it the second largest American Indian population east of the Mississippi River and the seventh largest American Indian population in the nation.

“American Indian history is deeply woven into the fabric of North Carolina—from Manteo to Murphy, through our waterways, streets, and towns,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “This month, we honor not only the rich heritage of our state’s first inhabitants but also recognize the vibrant presence and ongoing contributions of American Indian communities living, working, and shaping life in North Carolina today.”

For more than 50 years, the NC Department of Administration’s Commission of Indian Affairs has served as a hub for tribal resources, providing services related to housing, educational opportunities, scholarships, health care, and workforce development to American Indian communities. Established by the NC General Assembly in 1971, the Commission remains committed to providing local, state and federal resources to support and advocate for the North Carolinas American Indian population.

In celebration of American Indian Heritage Month, Governor Stein is hosting a reception at the Executive Mansion on Tuesday, November 4. Additionally, the NC Commission of Indian Affairs is partnering with the NC Museum of History, NC Museum of Art, NC American Indian Heritage Commission, as well as North Carolina American Indian tribes and urban Indian organizations to coordinate a weekend of special events.

The 30th Annual American Indian Heritage Celebration will kick off with a virtual Education Day on November 21 at 9 a.m. featuring storytelling and dance performances among other activities. The November 22 celebration will be held in-person at the North Carolina Museum of Art at 11 a.m. and will include various demonstrations and performances highlighting the artistry, customs and culture of North Carolina’s American Indian tribes. Both events are free and open to the public.

To learn more about the upcoming American Indian Heritage Month Celebration, visit the North Carolina Museum of History website.

Read the proclamation.

About the NCDOA and the NC Commission of Indian Affairs

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department’s advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state’s population that have been traditionally underserved. The NC Commission of Indian Affairs advocates for the rights of American Indian residents in North Carolina. It provides programs and services to American Indian communities across the state, including education and resources to aid in social and economic development. The Commission also works to promote unity among American Indian and non-Indian communities.