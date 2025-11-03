Southeast Asia is closer now than ever before

Dear Fellow South African,

We have just returned a successful visit to Southeast Asia, where we visited Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. South Africa has long-standing relations with all three countries.

Our ties to Indonesia and Malaysia go back more than 300 years, when the Dutch East India Company brought people from what were then known as the Dutch East Indies to South Africa as slaves. Together with political exiles, skilled artisans and religious scholars, these people formed what was to become the Cape Malay community. The descendants of these early arrivals remain an integral part of the South African people.

Alongside Indonesia and Malaysia, Vietnam was a firm supporter of the struggle against apartheid. Vietnam’s struggle for independence and self-determination was an inspiration to many South African freedom fighters.

As we recognise these strong historical ties, these visits have been firmly focused on the future. There is enormous potential for greater trade and investment between South Africa and each of these countries.

The three countries we visited have a combined population of 380 million people and have recorded significant economic growth over many years. The combined value of trade between South Africa and these three countries in 2024 stood at R83 billion.

In the midst of global economic uncertainty, it has become more important than ever for South Africa to diversify its trade and investment relations. As we continue to expand trade with traditional partners, we see great value in strengthening links with other countries of the Global South.

Already, South Africa exports many agricultural products to these countries. During our visits, we discussed how to expand the range and the quantity of agricultural products we supply these countries, ranging from beef to soybeans to fruit. Among other things, we agreed to look at some of the regulatory barriers to market access.

Over time, each of these countries has expanded their advanced manufacturing capacity, with some taking the lead in semiconductors, batteries and electric vehicles. South Africa, with its substantial reserves of critical minerals, is well placed to supply the products that these industries need. We are keen to develop partnerships with these countries to ensure that we add value to these minerals before exporting them. This is part of our ambition to move away from being an exporter of raw material to producing finished goods.

In each country, we met with companies that were keen to invest in South Africa. Some of these companies already have a presence in our country. All of them recognised the great potential of our economy, our well-developed infrastructure, our world-class financial sector, our independent judiciary and stable institutions.

A number of companies told us about their plans to build new manufacturing plants in South Africa to serve both our domestic market and markets in the Southern African region and on the African continent. They want to locate their operations in South Africa so that they can take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

While much of our visit focused on expanding trade and investment ties, we share with all three countries a common approach to international matters. We are all firm advocates of multilateralism and international law, the reform of the United Nations and cooperation between the countries of the Global South. We therefore agreed to work together to promote peace and security, climate action and sustainable development.

Our common approach was evident also at the 47th Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which we attended at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The theme for the ASEAN summit, ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, mirrors the theme for our G20 Presidency, ‘Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability’. This underlines the alignment between our vision of the world and that of the countries of Southeast Asia.

Although we are separated by the Indian Ocean, South Africa and Southeast Asia are closer now than we have been before. We share a determination to build a common future of development and inclusive growth from which all our people benefit.

With best regards,

Cyril Ramaphosa is the President of South Africa