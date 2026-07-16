President Cyril Ramaphosa co-chairs 4th South Africa- Namibia Binational Commission, 17 Jul

President Ramaphosa to co-chair 4th South Africa- Namibia Binational Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 17 July 2026, co-chair the fourth Session of the South Africa – Namibia Binational Commission (BNC) with Her Excellency President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of the Republic of Namibia in Pretoria.

Namibia is one of South Africa’s foremost strategic partners amongst countries in Southern Africa. The bilateral relations are conducted through a structured mechanism that is pursued within the framework of the Bi-National Commission (BNC). Since its establishment in 2013, three (3) BNC sessions have been convened.

The 4th BNC will be preceded by the Council of Ministers Meeting on 16 July 2026 and the Senior Officials Meeting from 14-15 July 2026.

South Africa and Namibia maintain strong bilateral relations, rooted in a shared history of solidarity during the struggle against colonialism and apartheid. Namibia's political stability and close ties with South Africa position it as a key strategic partner within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU), and on the global stage.

The two countries share aligned views on advancing the political and economic integration of the African continent. They are committed to Africa’s renewal, Pan-African values, strengthening South-South cooperation, multilateralism, and upholding a rules-based international governance system.

The bilateral partnership is robust and spans a broad range of sectors, including political dialogue, economic cooperation, environmental management, science and technology, social development, as well as defence and security collaboration. Significant progress in bilateral relations has been made since the dismantling of apartheid as evidenced by the seventy-five (75) signed agreements. These agreements / MoUs cover a wide spectrum of areas including political, economic, social, defence and security cooperation, as well as historical pertinent agreements relating to the handing over of Walvis Bay.

The SA - Namibia BNC and will also incorporate the South Africa – Namibia Business Forum which be held under the theme; ‘Driving Regional Industrialisation, Investment and Sustainable Growth Through Strategic South Africa–Namibia Partnerships.’

The session will bring together government and business representatives from both countries, to engage and collaborate on efforts that will strengthen trade and investment.

South Africa and Namibia maintain robust trade and investment relations, with over 50 South African companies investing in Namibia between 2023 and 2025, contributing approximately USD 1.2 billion in capital and creating around 4,900 jobs across key sectors such as mining, banking, insurance, property, and renewable energy.

The SA-Namibia BiNational Commission will take place on Friday, 17 July 2026 as follows:

South Africa - Namibia BNC Opening Ceremony

Time: 10:00

Venue: Dirco Conference Centre , Pretoria

South Africa - Namibia BNC Closing Ceremony

Time: 12:00

Venue: Dirco Conference Centre , Pretoria

Media accreditation: Ms Kgopotso Rapakuana - rapakuana@dirco.gov.za

South Africa - Namibia Business Forum

Time: 15:00

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand

Media Accreditation: Ms Phumzile Kotane - pkotane@thedtic.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

Media@presidency.gov.za

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