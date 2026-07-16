Government marks Mandela Day by launching National Water Access Acceleration Programme, 18 Jul

Government marks Mandela Day by launching National Water Access Acceleration Programme consisting of 67 borehole interventions in three provinces

Government, through the Department of Water and Sanitation, will on Mandela Day, Saturday, 18 July 2026, launch the National Water Access Acceleration Programme at targeted rural communities in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

The initiative is aimed at expanding access to safe and reliable water services for unserved and underserved communities across the country.

A key milestone of the programme is the launch of 67 borehole symbolising the 67 years former President Nelson Mandela dedicated to serving humanity. The initiative forms part of a broader programme of Mandela Month service delivery activities

The initial rollout will launch in the form of simultaneous unveilings as follows:

1. Gauteng

Date: Saturday, 18 July 2026

Time: 10:00 (Media to arrive at 09:00)

Venue: Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant, Hammanskraal, City of Tshwane

2. KwaZulu-Natal

Date: Saturday, 18 July 2026

Time: 10:00 (Media to arrive at 09:00)

Venue: Nhlengile Spring Water Package Plant, uMzinyathi District Municipality

3. Eastern Cape

Date: Saturday, 18 July 2026

Time: 10:00 (Media to arrive at 09:00)

Venue: Mncwasa Water Scheme, Mqanduli, OR Tambo District Municipality

The National Water Access Acceleration Programme is designed to fast-track practical, sustainable and fit-for-purpose water solutions for communities that continue to lack safe drinking water.

The rollout of decentralised water supply schemes focuses on rural communities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, while the commissioning of the Klipdrift plant will significantly boost water treatment capacity in Hammanskraal.

These interventions form part of government's wider commitment to improving access to basic services.

Journalists interested in covering the event are requested to confirm attendance and indicate their venue of choice to: Ishmael Selemale, Email: ishmael@gcis.gov.za, Cell: 073 163 1123 or Sanku Tsunke: tsunkes@dws.gov.za, Cell: 066 299 2915

Enquiries:

William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson, Cell: 083 390 7147

Wisane Mavasa, Department of Water and Sanitation Spokesperson, Cell: 060 561 8935

#ServiceDeliveryZA

