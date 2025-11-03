Credit One Bank and Family Promise of Las Vegas Partner for Number One Fan Experience

Credit: Credit One Bank

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit One Bank gave a local family an unforgettable Silver & Black experience through its Number One Fan program, partnering with Family Promise of Las Vegas to surprise a family of four with exclusive access to the Las Vegas Raiders.On October 8, the family was welcomed to Allegiant Stadium for a private behind-the-scenes tour. The surprise day included meeting Raider Rusher and the Raiderettes, exploring backstage areas of the stadium and enjoying a special shopping experience at the Raider Image store where they picked out their own team gear.The excitement continued Sunday, October 12, when the family received a VIP experience at the Raider’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Their experience included premium game tickets, transportation to Allegiant Stadium, exclusive access to the sidelines during pre-game festivities and all-game entry to the Credit One Bank Club for an unforgettable gameday celebration.“Through our partnership with Family Promise of Las Vegas, we’re able to bring the joy of live sports directly to families who may not otherwise have this opportunity,” said Christina Ortiz, Senior Manager of Sponsorships at Credit One Bank. “Moments like these are what our Number One Fan program is all about, building connections, creating memories and showing families that their community stands with them.”Launched in 2023, Credit One Bank’s Number One Fan initiative partners with local nonprofit organizations to give students and families exclusive access to Southern Nevada’s top sports teams. Over the past year, the program has created lasting memories through partnerships with the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Raiders.Credit One Bank’s Number One Fan initiative continues to highlight the company’s dedication to its community by delivering unforgettable moments for families in need. To learn more about Credit One Bank and its community work, please visit CreditOneBank.com.

