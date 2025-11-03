Minister John Steenhuisen announces Veterinary Council selection panel

Minister Steenhuisen announces appointment of selection panel for ministerial designations to the South African Veterinary Council

On 31 October 2025, the Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, appointed five members to the Selection Panel established in terms of Section 5(1)(b) of the Veterinary and Para-Veterinary Professions Act, 1982 (Act No. 19 of 1982).

This panel is tasked with identifying and recommending individuals for appointment as ministerial designees to the next South African Veterinary Council (SAVC), as prescribed by Section 5(1)(c) of the Act. In terms of the legislation, the panel will recommend twelve nominees comprising eight veterinarians or veterinary specialists, two persons on account of their knowledge of law, and two non-veterinarians.

The minister expressed his confidence that the appointed panel delivers the depth of experience, integrity and independence necessary to ensure a transparent, fair and credible process, consistent with the principles of good governance and representivity required by the Act.

The members of the Selection Panel are:

Dr Olwam (Hamilton) Monakali – Former veterinary laboratory manager, currently a lecturer at the Onderstepoort Veterinary Faculty.

Dr Shaun Morris – Veterinary practitioner and feedlot consultant with over 32 years’ experience in veterinary medicine and more than 25 years in the livestock sector.

Dr Johann Oosthuizen – Animal Health Technician with over 20 years’ experience in avian tuberculosis, brucellosis and wildlife diseases, including collaborating almost a decade with the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

Dr Jana Pretorius – Wildlife veterinarian with 26 years of experience, including more than 17 years as a specialist wildlife practitioner across Southern Africa.

Advocate Michael Peacock – Advocate of the High Court and former litigation attorney with extensive experience in corporate, commercial and constitutional law, who has represented and advised government entities at all three spheres. Advocate Peacock will play a pivotal role in assessing candidates requiring an expert knowledge of law.

Minister Steenhuisen said the panel represents “the very best of South African expertise in veterinary, para-veterinary and legal practice, a combination that will ensure a rigorous, balanced and credible nomination process for the next council”.

“This process is critical to safeguarding the integrity of the veterinary professions and ensuring that the South African Veterinary Council remains an effective, representative andtrusted regulator.

I have every confidence that this distinguished panel will execute its mandate with fairness and diligence,” said Minister Steenhuisen.

The panel will submit its recommendations to the minister for final designation and publication in the Government Gazette, in accordance with the prescribed timelines.

Applications from suitably qualified individuals to serve as ministerial designees are invited and must be submitted to SAVCapplications@nda.agric.za.

This transparent call ensures that the process remains open, inclusive and accessible to all eligible candidates in the spirit of equity and merit.

Minister Steenhuisen reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the governance and public confidence in all statutory agricultural bodies, noting that “the renewal of the SAVC is an important step in restoring excellence, accountability and stability in the veterinary profession”.

