DOWNTOWN DELRAY CELEBRATES SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY WITH NEW HOLIDAY REWARDS PASS

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is inviting shoppers to experience the magic of shopping small this holiday season during Small Business Saturday on November 29, 2025. And this year, there’s a brand-new way to celebrate and support small, independently owned shops in Downtown Delray.Introducing the Downtown Delray Shop Small Holiday Rewards Pass , a new, mobile-exclusive rewards program (no app required!) that makes it easier than ever to support local businesses. Shoppers can sign up online, check in at participating retail shops, earn points and redeem for retail gift cards just by shopping local.With more than 125 retail shops, 96% of which are independently owned, Downtown Delray offers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience bursting with personality, creativity, and charm - the kind of authenticity you simply can’t find in big-box stores.“Small businesses are the heart and soul of Downtown Delray Beach,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. “They’re not just places to shop. They’re our neighbors, our friends, and the creative energy that defines our Village by the Sea. The new Rewards Pass is a fun way to celebrate them while giving shoppers a little something back for supporting local.”Stories Behind Small Business Saturday in Downtown Delray Beach:-Furst Handbags – A Pineapple Grove Arts District staple for over 20 years, owner Ronald Furst handcrafts each bag as a one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art.-House of Perna – At her flagship boutique and design studio, Amanda Perna, Project Runway alum, creates ethically made fashion with a bold South Florida flair.-Tern Studio – A premier women’s boutique founded and curated by designer Leigh Savage, featuring emerging and established designer collections.-Just Hearts – An Atlantic Avenue favorite, Just Hearts delights shoppers with a curated collection of Brighton jewelry, original art, home décor, and clothing.-Salutations – This beloved family-owned shop is Delray’s go-to for personalized gifts, stationery, and custom invitations — proudly known as “the best little gift shop in Delray Beach.-Periwinkle, Coco and Co. and Morley — Unique women’s clothing boutiques - all sister stores locally owned and operated by Carrie Delafield.About Small Business SaturdayFounded by American Express in 2010 and officially co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) since 2021, Small Business Saturday celebrates the local entrepreneurs who fuel creativity, culture, and economic vitality across the country. Held annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving — between Black Friday and Cyber Monday — it’s a day to celebrate the businesses that make communities like Delray Beach thrive.For more information about the Shop Small Holiday Rewards Pass , visit DowntownDelrayBeach.com/ShopSmall and start earning rewards while supporting your favorite local shops this holiday season.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media @DowntownDelray

