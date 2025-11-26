I-29 reopens from Fargo to South Dakota border; additional state highways also open

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol reopened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border as well as ND Highway 13 and ND Highway 11 between ND 1 and the Minnesota border.

Several state highways in the southeast corner of North Dakota remain under a No Travel Advisory. Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid travel in these areas. For more information on road conditions, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

