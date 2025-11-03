NUJ pays tribute to David Gow

The NUJ has learned with deep regret of the death of our friend and colleague David Gow, following a short illness.

David was a member of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) and a trustee of NUJ extra, the union's charity.

He was also co-chair of the union's Policy Committee and a leading figure both in the NUJ and journalism in Scotland.

News of his death has been met with sadness across the union and the wider media industry.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, has expressed condolences to David's family and friends.

Davison said:

"Our thoughts are with David's wife, daughter and grandchildren. Their loss is immeasurable. David was devoted to his family and they were justifiably proud of his record in journalism and his commitment to the labour movement, not least the NUJ. “David was an old school journalist, insistent on the maintenance of the highest ethical standards. He was forthright and firm in his views but my memory of him will be his courtesy and respectful manner in debate. “We have lost a good friend, a loyal member and a standard bearer for the NUJ Code of Conduct, in which he took pride and used as a touchstone. “As a member of our National Executive Council his contributions to meetings were always insightful. David encouraged new members and was generous with his expertise and experience."

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

"David was co-editor of the "Sceptical Scot" and that summed him up perfectly. He understood the difference between scepticism and cynicism and was always ready to question and to challenge the perceived wisdom or a political consensus, not least in the area of economics. “As former editor of Social Europe and former European Business Editor and Germany Correspondent at The Guardian he had a vision that extended beyond the Scottish borders while caring deeply about Scotland and the welfare of Scottish workers."

David Gow speaks at the NUJ's Delegate Meeting in Blackpool in April 2025. © Jess Hurd

Christine Buckley, The Journalist editor, said:

“David was one of the very best journalists I’ve worked alongside. Sharp as a tack and witty, he cut through nonsense with a gusto. His energy was boundless as was his sense of fairness. His love of Europe and his language skills made him a top foreign correspondent. We met on the UK industrial beat covering traditional industry, the unions and business organisations. At crowded press conferences he was impossible to ignore as were his stories in the Guardian. “After he left the Guardian, David was also a great asset for the NUJ’s national executive, bringing a wealth of experience.”

Fran McNulty, NUJ joint president, said:

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of David’s death. In my time with the NUJ he has a been a constant, a wise voice, a calming influence. His experience and reputation as a journalist helped his trade unionism. I extend my sympathy to David’s family and friends, and his wide circle of union comrades. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Gerry Curran, NUJ joint president, said:

"David, as a stalwart of the union’s efforts, was a longstanding presence who offered quiet and mannerly guidance and leadership to us all. He will be greatly missed and those close to him should know that as as journalist and trade unionist his work made a difference."

If chapels, branches or individual members would like to add a tribute to David Gow, please email [email protected].

Return to listing